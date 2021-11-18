It is no coincidence that One Piece is reaching larger and more talented audiences now that its arc in Wano Country has reached a new climax in its fight against Kaido, the tyrant of that nation. This is the case of Correct File6048 that has shared some incredible sneakers that you are going to want to have.

CorrectFile6048 shared on Reddit orn pair of custom One Piece AirForce models he made for a customer and that surely the fan community will appreciate:

These are inspired by two of the most beloved characters in the entire saga, Sanji and Roronoa Zoro.. From one side, we can see how Sanji is preparing one of his dreaded flaming kicks, while Zoro is calmly grinning from ear to ear:

On the other side, we can see Roronoa Zoro challenging you to fight with his fearsome sword, while Sanji is quietly smoking a cigarette. Surely, the value of these custom shoes does not compare to the affection that these fans have for the One Piece franchise and these two characters.

<br>

Know more: One Piece finally shows all of Sanji’s power



This is not the first time that we have seen this type of collaboration to portray our passion for this work by Eiichiro Oda with style. For example, Seiko has launched a line of luxury watches from One Piece, each of its models is inspired by several of its protagonists such as Law, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and Sabo.

Each of these One Piece themed watches are priced at $ 500.00 USD and belong to Seiko’s luxury sports line. Both the details and the colors represent the outfits of the One Piece characters, as well as their character. So, if you are a fan of Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Sabo or Law, this product is for you:

The watch company announced its collaboration with the following message: To celebrate the 1000th episode of the Japanese comic series, Seiko has collaborated with One Piece to introduce five limited editions of Seiko 5 Sports. With the overall theme of “Uketsugareru Ishi”, each watch is dedicated to one of the characters in the series, each in search of “One Piece”, the ultimate treasure that will turn the winner into the King of Pirates.

Who is Sanji?

With the announcement of the live-action of One Piece, more people have known this incredible saga, so you have surely wondered who are this incredible group of pirates. In the case of Sanji (サ ン ジ), known as Black Leg (黒 脚) and with the given name of Vinsmoke Sanji He is the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates and the third son of the Vinsmoke family with whom he shares his transformation as Germa.

He is one of the main protagonists of One Piece and joined Monkey D. Luffy’s crew in the North Blue arc, the first crew member not to be originally from East Blue. His power is such that he is part of the “Monstrous Trio” with Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro (although it seems that very soon, he will be more fearsome than before.

As such, he is one of the strongest combatants in the Straw Hats crew. His dream is to find the legendary sea known as All Blue, which, according to legend, is the only marine habitat in the world where all the species of fish that exist coincide, as well as other marine beings from the five seas. After the incidents in the territories of the pirate empress Big Mom his reward amounted to $ 330,000,000 bellys, the third highest sum of the Straw Hats, second only to Helmsman Jinbe and Captain Luffy.

<br>

Know more: Nezuko became a fearsome Hulk in the latest chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba



What is One Piece about?

But, if you are interested in knowing what the story of Monkey D. Luffy and One Piece is. Here we tell you some details of this work that has grown in recent years. In fact, for over a thousand chapters, in the manga from One Piece, we see how Monkey D. Luffy’s story to become the next king of pirates is getting closer and closer to its end. He decided to take this path after meeting Shanks, his adoptive older brother.

He taught her that the pirate life can be filled with courage, adventure, and honor. Now, Luffy wants to find the One Piece, the treasure left by Gol D. Roger, the former king of the pirates, after his execution.

Eiichiro Oda, its creator, took inspiration from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, to create One Piece. But, it was not his only source of inspiration, he was also a fan of works about Vikings. His first great work was Wanted! in 1992 thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. There he became an assistant to various manga writers such as Shinobu Kaitani, Shinobu Kaitani, and finally Nobuhiro Watsuki to create his greatest work of his life so far.