Mexico has not yet registered the presence of the Omicron variant, detected in Africa and which the World Health Organization classified as of concern.

The Secretary of Health of Mexico City, Oliva López reported that neither in Mexico City nor in the rest of the country have Covid-19 cases been detected caused by the new variant of concern discovered in Africa and with which Europe begins to fall back and take action.

So far, the official said at a press conference from the Old Palace of the City Hall of Mexico City, the Delta variant is the one that dominates 100% of Covid-19 cases. “We do not have this variant documented in the city or the country, but it is monitored. Genomic surveillance is carried out to detect the variants in time and to follow up ”.

We recommend you:

Photogallery: Panic seizes the bags before the new variant Ómicron

The epidemiology expert recalled that until now there is no conclusive information on whether the Omicron variant is more contagious than the Delta and whether it has a greater capacity to evade natural immunity and that acquired via vaccines, but according to what has been studied so far, it would indicate that Yes. “It must be remembered that they are the first indications of what is being identified.”

“There is still not enough research on this variant. It is too early to overtake and say that it is going to be the dominant variant. We have to do more research and see the behavior in these countries ”, commented Oliva López. In Mexico, the Delta variant took three months to displace the previous variants and be the dominant one in cases of Covid-19.

The Omicron variant has already been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium or the United Kingdom, and experts are concerned by the high number of mutations it presents, which would make it more contagious and even with a greater capacity to evade natural immunity and that acquired by vaccines, but there is still no conclusive information in this regard.

The United States, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Austria and Israel are some of the countries that have temporarily suspended travel or announced that they will impose restrictions due to the detection of the new strain. .

Read also:

Omicron variant knocks the peso down: sinks in banks to 22.46 per dollar

USA

The US government’s chief adviser for medical issues, Anthony Fauci, admitted this Saturday that it is possible that the new variant of covid-19 identified in southern Africa has already reached the United States, but has not yet been detected.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s here and we haven’t detected it yet. When you have a virus that is transmitted so easily and there are already cases in other countries as a result of travel, it will almost invariably end up reaching everywhere, “Fauci said in an interview on NBC.

At the moment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English), assure that they have not detected cases of the Omicron strain in the country.

Late on Friday, the governor of New York, the Democrat Kathy Hochul, was the first to declare a state of emergency for the new variant, which will take effect on December 3 and will last until at least the 15 from January.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has already detected two cases linked to the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus and related to travel to southern Africa, Health Minister Sajid Javid reported this Saturday. “Late at night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. They informed me that they have detected two cases of this new variant. One of them in Chelmsford and the other in Nottingham, ”he said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, the two people and all members of their households are undergoing further testing and have been asked to self-isolate while further testing and contacts are traced.

England will also add Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to its travel ‘red list’ starting on Sunday, which means that British and Irish residents arriving in the country will have to be quarantined in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Non-residents will be denied entry.

More information:

New variant of Covid-19 worries scientists about its 30 mutations

Germany

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa has probably already reached Germany, after characteristic mutations were detected last night in a traveler from the region.

As reported today by the Minister of Social Affairs of the federal state of Hesse, Kai Klose, through his Twitter account, “the Omicron variant has already arrived with a very high probability in Germany.”

“A traveler from South Africa had several characteristic Omicron mutations last night. There is therefore a high suspicion. The person in question is in home isolation ”, he specified.

At the moment full sequencing is still underway, he said, and he appealed to all those who arrived from South Africa in the last week to limit their contacts and get tested.

Germany yesterday declared a risk zone due to the presence of the new omicron variant both in South Africa and in seven other countries in the region: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Japan

Japan will add Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia to its list of countries that will have tougher entry criteria due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced.

The decision comes a day after Tokyo did the same with those from or who have recently been to South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

People who arrive in Japanese territory and who have recently been in these nine countries will have to spend a mandatory 10-day quarantine in a government center and undergo three PCR tests to detect the presence of the virus during that period.

It may interest you:

AstraZeneca expects its vaccine to work with the Omicron variant of Covid-19

Netherlands

Authorities in the Netherlands are trying to locate some 5,000 people who arrived last week from a southern African country to undergo a coronavirus test, while investigating whether a total of 61 people who tested positive after arriving yesterday from South Africa carry the new Omicron variant.

The 600 passengers who arrived yesterday on two flights from South Africa -Johannesburg and Cape Town- and who landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport have already been subjected to the necessary tests, and 61 of them tested positive for coronavirus, although it is not yet clear if they are infected with the new strain.

People who have tested positive must comply with a mandatory quarantine of at least seven days if they have symptoms, and five days if they are asymptomatic, while the rest of the passengers who obtained a negative result must self-isolate themselves for five days, until they do it again. a new PCR that, if negative, allows them to lift the quarantine.

The Dutch government declared this Friday at noon the total suspension of all flights from southern African countries as a preventive measure after the detection of the new variant of the coronavirus in the region. These countries were now “classified as very high risk areas” for coronavirus, which implies “a quarantine obligation” and the submission of two tests to travelers from these countries, and one of them must be less than 24 hours .

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed