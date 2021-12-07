Dec 07, 2021 at 10:56 am CET

The United States has communicated that according to intelligence reports available to it, Russia may be preparing to launch a major attack against Ukraine from January 2022. The information has not been confirmed and has been harshly responded from Moscow stating that they are inventions of the Ukrainian and Western intelligence. Nothing is confirmed but everything is possible. According to the intelligence of North Americans and Ukrainians, Russia plans an attack against Ukraine after Christmas 2021. The line of action would be different attacks across the border between the two countries.

If in the end it was confirmed and Russia launched this attack, what would be the consequences? Everything would depend on the type of war that was launched and who participated in it. If it is a conventional war, everything could be limited, but it would undoubtedly affect the civilian population and the Russian and Ukrainian economy. If both sides use higher caliber weapons – nuclear weapons – it could be an even greater catastrophe. Ukraine does not have nuclear weapons, but the United States does, and this may be a determining factor. A nuclear war would potentially start World War III.

The news came a few weeks ago and so far there has been no news. Over and over again, the Western and Ukrainian media have repeated what is already known. We will have to wait until January, or from this month, to see what happens. Perhaps Russia is launching a probe balloon to find out what opinion such a conflict would bring.