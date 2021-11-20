A few days before the month of December begins and the year ends, the spirit of festivity begins to overwhelm us and makes us want to see lights, brightness and colors in every corner of the house, an easy task to carry out. cape si bet on Leroy Merlin decoration sets with which, both the Christmas tree and our home, represent the essence of these dates.

Balls for the tree, garlands of lights and trees with decoration included They are part of this list with which you will put aside the Grinch in you to enjoy a cozy atmosphere this month.

Decorative set in white and silver tone





Nothing like a complete kit where the tree is the center of attention thanks to the balls and garlands of lights in white and silver, which refers us to the snow of the season. This kit includes 33 balls, a star, and 500 lights to make Christmas really shine.

You find this kit available for 142.98 euros.

Lot of Christmas decorations in white and silver

Rustic decorative set





For a more traditional touch, nothing like adding the classic colors to the Christmas balls as we see in this set, with green, red and gold balls that finish off a golden star on top of a lush tree.

You find this kit available for 142.98 euros.

Rustic Christmas Decoration Lot

Classic Ball Set





To add a classic touch to the Christmas tree, we have this set of 20 multicolored glass balls, where the glitter detail stands out to give the tree the prominence it deserves.

You find it available for 9.99 euros.

Set of 20 Christmas balls red green gold 4/5/6 cm

Set of plastic Christmas balls





Blue, silver and gold as a unique combination to put a different spin on the Christmas tree this year: this is how this set of 30 balls convinces us to adopt an unusual color in our Christmas tree.

You find it available for 6.49 euros.

Set of 30 assorted plastic Christmas balls 6 cm

LED string lights in warm tone





To create a cozy atmosphere in any corner of your house, this LED string light is perfect both for the tree and to illuminate the fireplace in the living room, since its warm tones harmonize perfectly with the decoration of the season.

You find it available for 27.99 euros.

String light 750 LED 16 m Warm white

Images | Unsplash | Leroy Merlin

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.