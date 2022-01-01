The European market is voracious and is dominated by historical brands. The incursions in the old continent do not always go well, and sometimes it is necessary to abandon.

Car brands come and go from a multitude of markets. Sometimes disappear, and in others they only retreat to their country of origin if the forecasts are not too good. In the case of Europe, there have been several manufacturers that have decided to leave the continent.

We review some of the most important brands whose cars will no longer be seen or will be seen little, although you already know … If you have enough money and know the necessary procedures, you can always to import some of his racing cars.



Cadillac

Cadillac It is one of the best known brands on the planet for its luxury cars and high performance. In the United States, it has been a stronghold since the beginning of the century with iconic models throughout 100 years, such as the classics Cadillac Eldorado or more modern, like the CTS-V Coupe.

But nevertheless, General Motors faced a huge sales failure in Europe. Even with a model specifically dedicated to our continent: the sedan. Cadillac BLS, on a platform of Saab.

Bmw, Audi Y Mercedes Benz they occupy almost 90% of the entire segment. Although the withdrawal of Cadillac has been made practically effective in its entirety, the plans of General Motors go through the withdrawal of Chevrolet of the panorama (leaving only the Camaro Y Corvette) to make way for Cadillac.

Ultimately, he was gone but not for long. Starting in 2021, a progressive implementation is expected with GM’s full confidence in luxury brands.

Chevrolet

In 2015, Chevrolet it completely left the European market after entering in 2005 collecting the Daewoo seal and marketing a multitude of models. However, the models that generated the highest income were sports cars. Chevrolet camaro Y Corvette.

Unfortunately, in 2019, these two sports cars were not homologated with the new WLTP cycle and, therefore, their consumption and emissions do not comply with current European regulations.

In principle, they cannot be acquired unless it is by importation. And if the paperwork makes your head ache, you’ll have the Corvette Z06 available in a few months.

Infiniti

It is the luxury brand of Nissan, with a strategy similar to that proposed by Lexus Y Acura. Their arrival in Europe was announced in 2008, and in 2009 little more than 1,000 units across the continent.

Unfortunately, Infiniti it arrived at a very bad moment on European soil. The crisis was primed with the first years of the brand, and facing a possible recovery, the Brexit of the United Kingdom ended up sinking a brand that bet the manufacture of its compact Q30 to the Anglo-Saxon country.

Infiniti was competing with a difficult segment full of very loyal customers. A Cadillac can be exotic. It’s synonymous with luxury and you could have a lot of potential buyers with a good strategy. BMW is sportiness, Mercedes is class, Volvo It’s security … But what is Infiniti?

Sure enough, you got it. That was surely the brand’s biggest problem, which decided to abandon us in 2020 to focus on the US and Chinese markets.

Mitsubishi: on the brink of abandon ship

The alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi It seemed strong, but this last brand was about to leave Europe in 2020. In fact, this was originally announced. The glorious times of Lancer Evo, the Eclipse, the 3000GT and quality sports cars seemed to fade away.

However, in early 2021 they confirmed that they would reinforce their line-up with two new models on a Renault platform in 2023 and the landing of the Eclipse (SUV) Cross PHEV.

Despite this, there are many voices that ensure a complicated future for the brand, which has focused all its efforts on the development of SUVs little differentiated from the rest and whose DNA is inevitably being lost.

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrigo García Vita.