You can already feel the festive atmosphere. We want to party, dress up and toast with our friends and family. Last year we were unable to celebrate Christmas as usual, but this year it seems that we can finally do it. There will be galas, parties, and meetings in which we will be the most elegant with these Zara suits and tuxedos suitable for all ages.





Looks for Christmas galas

The tuxedo is also for you and at Zara it costs 79.95 euros. These tuxedo lapel blazers They are the most elegant garment for christmas finery. Combine it with a white shirt and bow tie.





At Amazon we find lowered bow ties to put the final touch on the gala look.

DonDon Elegant man bow tie with hook with knot and adjustable black color

The power of black

The turtleneck sweater that is worn so much this season also looks great with the classic suits for a winter party look.





Try combining it with party trends like velvet of this Asos jacket, the combination of textures is a success.

Suits of other colors

In addition to black or gray suits, Christmas finery is a good time to choose suits in other shades such as green, brown or garnet, which combined with black are very elegant. On Zara There are several designs for 59.95 euros for the blazer and 29.95 euros for the pants.





At Asos they show us the elegance of suits that are out of the ordinary.





