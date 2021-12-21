The requirements of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC. Also, they revealed if it is compatible with controllers from other consoles.

Finally, Square Enix shared details about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC. Through its official blog, the Japanese company announced what are the minimum and recommended requirements for this version. It should be noted that this video game will only be available in Epic Games Store Thursday, December 16. As for its price, this will be around a value of 80 euros.

As for the minimum requirements, if you want the title to work in HD resolution (1920 × 1080), then the computer will need the following components. You must have a Windows 10 64 bit operating system (ver. 2004 or later); an Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350 processor; a RAM memory of 8 GB; a storage of 100 GB or more; a Direct X version 12 or later and lastly, a GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 graphics card (3 GB of VRAM).

For the requirements we recommend for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the publisher revealed the hardware elements necessary to run the title with a resolution of 2560 × 1440. However, it does not specify the fluency at which it will work. Which are the requirements? A Windows 10 64 bit operating system (ver. 2004 or later); an Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 processor; a 12 GB RAM memory; a storage of 100 GB or more; a Direct X version 12 or later and a GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 graphics card (8 GB VRAM).

Will it be compatible with controllers from other consoles?

It is important to note that PC players will be able to use the mouse, keyboard or the controllers of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One. On the other hand, they will also be able to use third-party devices thanks to the compatibility with XInpunt and DirectInput.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It includes the same content as the version released for PS5 in June: the INTERmission chapter starring Yuffie, and the armor, weapons, accessories and summons that were added in that DLC and through updates.