While the POCO X3 Pro sweeps Black Friday 2021, What a bomb we are to close the week: up to four POCO X4s are in production. The insider Mukul Sharma, through the medium 91Mobiles, has leaked a ton of information about the new family LITTLE X4.

According to the record found in the IMEI database, and as we already indicated, the model numbers 2201116PI (India) and 2201116PG (Global) would correspond to the new POCO X4 and POCO X4 NFC. Information that XIAOMIUI also corroborates, who have detected the code names of these two new models.

A family with four POCO X4





Apparently, the new POCO X4 would look a lot like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, mounting a similar structure of components on a Samsung AMOLED screen of 6.67 ″ and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

That is to say, would use the same Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor, triple rear camera with 108 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle and 2 MP macro camera, a 5,160mAh battery compatible with 67W fast charge, although this time it would not include the charger and neither would 5G and NFC compatibility , functions that would be relegated to the international model.

The POCO X4 Pro, on the other hand, sIt is rumored that it would bet on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 6000 mAh of battery. This is the new family of terminals in full: