Xiaomi continues to expand its network of official stores in our country, and there are up to two new Mi Stores that are very close to opening soon in Spain. Specifically these will be the third official Mi Store in both the Canary Islands and ValenciaTherefore, the clients of the Chinese firm are very close to being able to enjoy these new official stores in their territories.

Specifically, these openings They will be held on November 20 in the case of Valencia and November 26 in the case of Tenerife And, as is usual in this type of event, Xiaomi will offer its customers different discounts on its products and surprise gifts for the fastest.

New Mi Store in Tenerife and Valencia





As we say, both Mi Stores will open their doors throughout this week. In the case of Valencia, we can find this new store in the El Saler shopping center, and its address is the following: Av. del Professor López Piñero, 16, Valencia. Its inauguration will take place next November 20 at 11:00, so you have to be quick to enjoy all the surprises that the brand has in store for us.





On the side of the new Mi Store that we can enjoy in Tenerife, it will open its doors next November 26 in La Orotava, more precisely the La Villa Shopping Center, which is located in the North highway, TF-5, Exit 36.

Therefore, if you do not want to miss the gifts and discounts that Xiaomi has prepared for all its new customers, you will have to be quick and be the first to go to the opening of these two new Mi Store And, with some luck, you will be able to take some of the usual gifts that Xiaomi itself usually gives to its customers.