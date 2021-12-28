How long can a dog take to live? It depends on several factors. It is important to know all of them to make an accurate calculation.
It’s time to forget about old myth: “a dog year equals 7 human years“, because it is completely false.
Maggie, an Australian Kelpie dog, came to live 30 years, the longest record ever recorded. If we applied the previous rule it would have 30 x 7 = 210 human years, which is an impossible figure.
Furthermore, science tells us that dogs create very quickly for the first two years, and slower thereafter. There are dogs that with 1 or 2 years have already reached their maximum size and already procreate, but from the second year their development slows down.
How many years can a dog live?
As explained Business InsiderFrom a genetic point of view, it depends on two factors: their size, and their race.
The smaller a dog is, the longer it lives. The chihuahuas They are the longest-lived dogs, with an average of between 12 and 18 years old, although some reach 20 years.
Medium-sized dogs usually reach 15 years, and the largest, between 8 and 10 years.
To be a little more precise, we must discover the breed of our animal.
According Canine Network, This is the life expectancy of a dog, according to its breed:
- Airedale Terrier: 10-12 years
- Akita Inu: 9-11 years
- Alaskan Malamute: 10-12 years
- Basset Hound: 11-12 years
- Beagle: 12-15 years
- Beauceron: 8-10 years
- Bichon Frize: 12-13 years
- Maltese Bichon: 12-15 years
- Bobtail: 12-13 years
- Border Collie: 12-13 years
- Border Terrier: 14-15 years
- Boston Terrier: 12-15 years
- Boxer: 9-12 years
- German shorthair pointer: 12-14 years
- Bull Terrier: 10-14 years
- American Bulldog: 10-15 years
- French Bulldog: 10-12 years
- English Bulldog: 8-10 years
- Bullmastiff: 8-10 years
- Cairn Terrier: 12-15 years
- Toy poodle: 12-20 years
- Medium Poodle: 8-12 years
- Poodle: 12-15 years
- Carlino: 12-15 years
- Chihuahua: 12-20 years
- Chow Chow: 9-12 years
- Cocker Spaniel: 12-15 years
- Long-haired Collie: 14-16 years
- Shorthair Collie: 10-14 years
- Dachshund: 14-17 years
- Dalmatian: 12-14 years
- Doberman: 10-13 years
- Dogue de Bordeaux: 10-12 years
- Fox Terrier: 12-14 years
- Greyhound: 10-14 years
- Golden Retriever: 10-15 years
- Gos d’Atura: 12-14 years
- Great Dane: 6-8 years
- Siberian Husky: 12-15 years
- Jack Russell Terrier: 13-16 years
- Labrador Retriever: 10-13 years
- Lakeland Terrier: 12-16 years
- Lhasa Apso: 12-14 years
- Mastiff: 7-14 years
- Münsterländer: 12-14 years
- Papillon: 12-15 years
- German Shepherd: 9-13 years
- Australian Shepherd: 12-18 years
- Belgian Shepherd: 10-12 years
- Pekingese: 11-15 years
- Spanish Water Dog: 10-14 years
- Newfoundland Dog: 8-10 years
- Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: 14-15 years
- Dwarf Pinscher: 12-14 years
- American Pitbull Terrier: 8-15 years
- Andalusian Hound: 10-12 years
- Pointer: 12-14 years
- Poodle: 10-14 years
- Pomeranian: 12-16 years
- Presa Canario Dog: 10-12 years
- Pug: 12-14 years
- Rottweiler: 8-10 years
- Samoyed: 12-14 years
- Saint Bernard: 8-10 years
- Schnauzer: 11-14 years
- Shar Pei: 9-11 years
- Shih Tzu: 10-16 years
- Shiba Inu: 12-15 years
- Spaniel: 10-14 years
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier: 12-14 years
- Australian Silky Terrier: 12-15 years
- Terrier: 12-15 years
- Vizsla: 12-15 years
- Welsh Corgi Pembroke: 12-15 years
- West Highland White Terrier: 12-16 years
- Yorkshire: 13-16 years
If the animal is a mixture of several breeds, it is more complicated. It depends on the predominant one.
Keep in mind that this is a sock. Just as life expectancy in Spain is around 80 years and there are people who reach 100 years, a dog can exceed these values in several years.
In addition to size and breed, the third factor that influences the longevity of a dog, is the life that I have led.
If you want him to live longer, you must feed your dog a healthy and balanced diet, monitor his dental care, stimulate his play and encourage him to have an active lifestyle.
You should also make regular visits to the vet and keep the vaccination record up-to-date.
Sterilizing it also lengthens life a bit, because the dog suffers less stress. Here are 5 other tips for your dog to have a longer life.