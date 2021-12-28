How long can a dog take to live? It depends on several factors. It is important to know all of them to make an accurate calculation.

It’s time to forget about old myth: “a dog year equals 7 human years“, because it is completely false.

Maggie, an Australian Kelpie dog, came to live 30 years, the longest record ever recorded. If we applied the previous rule it would have 30 x 7 = 210 human years, which is an impossible figure.

Furthermore, science tells us that dogs create very quickly for the first two years, and slower thereafter. There are dogs that with 1 or 2 years have already reached their maximum size and already procreate, but from the second year their development slows down.

How many years can a dog live?

As explained Business InsiderFrom a genetic point of view, it depends on two factors: their size, and their race.

The smaller a dog is, the longer it lives. The chihuahuas They are the longest-lived dogs, with an average of between 12 and 18 years old, although some reach 20 years.

Medium-sized dogs usually reach 15 years, and the largest, between 8 and 10 years.

To be a little more precise, we must discover the breed of our animal.

According Canine Network, This is the life expectancy of a dog, according to its breed:

Airedale Terrier: 10-12 years

Akita Inu: 9-11 years

Alaskan Malamute: 10-12 years

Basset Hound: 11-12 years

Beagle: 12-15 years

Beauceron: 8-10 years

Bichon Frize: 12-13 years

Maltese Bichon: 12-15 years

Bobtail: 12-13 years

Border Collie: 12-13 years

Border Terrier: 14-15 years

Boston Terrier: 12-15 years

Boxer: 9-12 years

German shorthair pointer: 12-14 years

Bull Terrier: 10-14 years

American Bulldog: 10-15 years

French Bulldog: 10-12 years

English Bulldog: 8-10 years

Bullmastiff: 8-10 years

Cairn Terrier: 12-15 years

Toy poodle: 12-20 years

Medium Poodle: 8-12 years

Poodle: 12-15 years

Carlino: 12-15 years

Chihuahua: 12-20 years

Chow Chow: 9-12 years

Cocker Spaniel: 12-15 years

Long-haired Collie: 14-16 years

Shorthair Collie: 10-14 years

Dachshund: 14-17 years

Dalmatian: 12-14 years

Doberman: 10-13 years

Dogue de Bordeaux: 10-12 years

Fox Terrier: 12-14 years

Greyhound: 10-14 years

Golden Retriever: 10-15 years

Gos d’Atura: 12-14 years

Great Dane: 6-8 years

Siberian Husky: 12-15 years

Jack Russell Terrier: 13-16 years

Labrador Retriever: 10-13 years

Lakeland Terrier: 12-16 years

Lhasa Apso: 12-14 years

Mastiff: 7-14 years

Münsterländer: 12-14 years

Papillon: 12-15 years

German Shepherd: 9-13 years

Australian Shepherd: 12-18 years

Belgian Shepherd: 10-12 years

Pekingese: 11-15 years

Spanish Water Dog: 10-14 years

Newfoundland Dog: 8-10 years

Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: 14-15 years

Dwarf Pinscher: 12-14 years

American Pitbull Terrier: 8-15 years

Andalusian Hound: 10-12 years

Pointer: 12-14 years

Poodle: 10-14 years

Pomeranian: 12-16 years

Presa Canario Dog: 10-12 years

Pug: 12-14 years

Rottweiler: 8-10 years

Samoyed: 12-14 years

Saint Bernard: 8-10 years

Schnauzer: 11-14 years

Shar Pei: 9-11 years

Shih Tzu: 10-16 years

Shiba Inu: 12-15 years

Spaniel: 10-14 years

Staffordshire Bull Terrier: 12-14 years

Australian Silky Terrier: 12-15 years

Terrier: 12-15 years

Vizsla: 12-15 years

Welsh Corgi Pembroke: 12-15 years

West Highland White Terrier: 12-16 years

Yorkshire: 13-16 years

If the animal is a mixture of several breeds, it is more complicated. It depends on the predominant one.

Keep in mind that this is a sock. Just as life expectancy in Spain is around 80 years and there are people who reach 100 years, a dog can exceed these values ​​in several years.

In addition to size and breed, the third factor that influences the longevity of a dog, is the life that I have led.

If you want him to live longer, you must feed your dog a healthy and balanced diet, monitor his dental care, stimulate his play and encourage him to have an active lifestyle.

You should also make regular visits to the vet and keep the vaccination record up-to-date.

Sterilizing it also lengthens life a bit, because the dog suffers less stress. Here are 5 other tips for your dog to have a longer life.