These are the Xbox Games with Gold games for December

November is coming to an end, and that means Xbox has revealed what will be the titles that we can enjoy as part of the lineup of Xbox Games With Gold for the next month. Remember that all these titles can be downloaded for free for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold, one of the many benefits it also includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In the case of Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One we have the following:

– The Escapists 2 (December 1 to 31)

– Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition (December 16 to January 15)

On the other hand, we have the games for Xbox 360 and Xbox original:

– Orcs Must Die! (December 1 to 15)

– Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (December 16 to 31)

Which of all these games are you going to download? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Xbox Games With Gold has already been a little sidelined within the entire Xbox ecosystem, and in its place, we have something like Game Pass that month after month offers us a wide range of titles that we can enjoy unlimitedly, as long as when we are subscribed to the service.

Via: Xbox