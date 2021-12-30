After evaluating 15 banking institutions in Mexico, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) disclosed which were the banks that obtained the worst rating in terms of financial transparency and quality of the information provided on the credit card product.

Through a statement, the Mexican agency stated that “the supervision process in terms of transparency consists of verifying that the documents and information used by the Financial Institutions with the users, prior to contracting and during the life of the loan, comply with the applicable regulations ”.

It also detailed that among the files reviewed, They managed to collect information from the adhesion contracts, cover page and account statement of some clients of financial institutions and also reviewed aspects such as credit card advertising, website and information brochure, which must contain and comply with the requirements established by the regulations.

The failed institutions

The agency mentioned in its statement that among the banking institutions it evaluated, only five failed to comply with some standards. Among which are Banco Azteca, BBVA, Banca Mifel, Santander and Citi Banamex, The latter bank being the worst rated, with a score of 3.8 (first review) 4.0 (second review) out of 10.

The Condusef indicated that the analysis was carried out during 2020 with revolving credit cards, that is, with those plastics where the user uses the credit and makes payments, releasing the credit line so that, if needed, it can be used again. use and so on.

In this sense, the government entity indicated that among the five aforementioned banks failed to comply with the information in the contract, among them that of not indicating the amount and calculation of the commissions, of which information was not offered where it could be consulted.

The poor rating is also due to the fact that the fake institutions also omitted information on interest rates in nominal and annual terms.

While in publicity matters the banks did not specify the interest rate expressed in simple annual terms and in percentage, they did not indicate the amount of the commissions and that the information does not coincide with what is expressed in the contract.

Top rated banking institutions

The Condusef also revealed in said report the names of the banking institutions that came out with the best rating in this evaluation. Being American Express Bank, with a score of 9.4 and 10; Banco Regional (9.4 and 10), Scotiabank (9.1 and 10) and BanCoppel (9.8 and 10). Likewise, during the second evaluation, other institutions that achieved a rating of 10 were Banca Afirme, BanBajío, Banco Mercantil del Norte and HSBC México.

“From the first review, the firms made all the changes ordered by this National Commission and obtained the highest rating of 10,” said the agency.

On the other hand, the Condusef recently indicated that from January to October of this year, 160 financial institutions have been supplanted through the appropriation of some of their fiscal or administrative data, to which a Popular Financial Society and 18 Sofomes, whose addresses are in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Veracruz.

