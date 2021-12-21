Although 2021 was a great year for video games, we also saw a number of titles that simply represent the worst that this industry has for us. Thus, Metacritic has revealed the list of the worst games of 2021.

According to Metacritic, this list was created taking into account the reviews given by critics between January 1 and December 18, 2021. However, any title with seven or less ratings by the specialists, were not taken in bill. To nobody’s surprise eFootball 22 Konami is in the first place with a reception of 25%. Check out the full list below:

–eFootball 2022 – 25 (PC)

–Wonderworld Balance – 36 (Nintendo Switch)

–Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 42 (PS4)

–Chaos Taxi – 42 (PS4)

–Of Bird and Cage (Pc)

–GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 47 (Nintendo Switch)

–I Saw Black Clouds – 48 (PS4)

–Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace – 48 (PC)

–Demon Skin – 48 (PC)

–Necromunda: Hired Gun – 49 (PS4)

Notably, Wonderwold Balance It is considered the worst game of the Nintendo Switch in 2021, with GTA: The Trilogy in second place for this console. The rest of the elections do not have the same level of recognition as these two titles, nor did they star in any scandal, such as eFootball 22. They are just bad games.

In related topics, Yuji Naka, responsible for Balan Wonderworld, has launched a new completely free game. Likewise, Rockstar is giving away a game to those who bought GTA: The Trilogy.

Editor’s Note:

While it is disappointing to see that titles like GTA: The Trilogy Make it onto this list, it’s good to see that most of the titles mentioned here are the usual candidates, and only a couple can be considered real disappointments. Let’s hope that in 2022 none of the big companies will be present in this selection.

Via: Metacritic