Just over a month ago, the golden joystick awards unveiled their nominations for the best games of the year awards, where Psychonauts 2 triumphed with up to 6 nominations. However, the title of Double Fine has only managed to win the award for best Xbox game of the year.

Regarding the prize in general, Next we will reveal the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards, with Resident Evil Village taking the first GOTY of the year, competing against tough rivals such as Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Deathloop or Ratchet and Clanck, among other titles that were nominated for best game of the year.

These are the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards

These awards have been chosen by the readers, although there is also a vote made only by the specialized press, a category where Deathloop, the latest from Arkane Studios, has emerged victorious over the rest of the competitors. Regarding the rest of the categories, below we put you the list of the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards:

Best Narrative: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two

Best Visual Design: Ratchet and Clanck Rift Apart

Best Indie Game: Death’s Door

Best Studio of the Year: Capcom

Best Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Mobile GOTY: League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio: Resident Evil Village

Best Performance: Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu

Best Community: Final Fantasy 14

PC GOTY: Hitman 3

PlayStation GOTY: Resident Evil Village

Nintendo GOTY: Metroid Dread

Xbox GOTY: Psychonauts 2

Best video game hardware: PS5

Best Active Game: Final Fantasy 14

Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

Ori and the will of the Wisp winner of Xbox Game of the Year at the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards

These have been all the winners of the Golden Joystick AwardsDo you agree with them? We read you in the comments.