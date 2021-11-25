Just over a month ago, the golden joystick awards unveiled their nominations for the best games of the year awards, where Psychonauts 2 triumphed with up to 6 nominations. However, the title of Double Fine has only managed to win the award for best Xbox game of the year.
Regarding the prize in general, Next we will reveal the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards, with Resident Evil Village taking the first GOTY of the year, competing against tough rivals such as Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Deathloop or Ratchet and Clanck, among other titles that were nominated for best game of the year.
These are the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards
These awards have been chosen by the readers, although there is also a vote made only by the specialized press, a category where Deathloop, the latest from Arkane Studios, has emerged victorious over the rest of the competitors. Regarding the rest of the categories, below we put you the list of the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards:
- Best Narrative: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two
- Best Visual Design: Ratchet and Clanck Rift Apart
- Best Indie Game: Death’s Door
- Best Studio of the Year: Capcom
- Best Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Mobile GOTY: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
- Best Performance: Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu
- Best Community: Final Fantasy 14
- PC GOTY: Hitman 3
- PlayStation GOTY: Resident Evil Village
- Nintendo GOTY: Metroid Dread
- Xbox GOTY: Psychonauts 2
- Best video game hardware: PS5
- Best Active Game: Final Fantasy 14
- Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
- Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
Ori and the will of the Wisp winner of Xbox Game of the Year at the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards
These have been all the winners of the Golden Joystick AwardsDo you agree with them? We read you in the comments.