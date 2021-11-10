The field of health is not limited to patient care but it is also important to carry out work that promotes new innovations. For this reason, the Gen Institute has been promoting the prevention and early detection of birth defects. With this in mind, he presented the 2021 “Antonio L. de Silanes” Gen Research Institute Award for the best medical works that participated in the biomedical, clinical and epidemiological research categories.

“Within the framework of the 43 anniversary of the Gen Institute, we are very proud that the national and international medical community continues to share with us their scientific contributions to the prevention of birth defects”, highlighted María Eugenia L. de Silanes, president of the Gen.

It is noteworthy that, since 1984, the Gen Awards have stimulated scientific research on birth defects, and therefore have a reputation among the medical community.

During the ceremony held in the auditorium of the National Academy of Medicine, the scientists were awarded with a diploma and an economic incentive, as part of their recognition of the work and research results they presented.

Winners of the 2021 Gen Research Institute Award

In the biomedical research category, the winning work was “Profile of the differential expression of genes induced by valproic acid in pediatric patients with epilepsy”, by the scientist Noemí Cárdenas of the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP), which opens the possibility for to identify biomarkers that determine the predisposition to epilepsy, since they found that children treated between six and 12 months with valproic acid, showed signs close to normal in a protein that is overexpressed in them.

For its part, the award-winning project in the clinical category was an investigation dedicated to standardizing supportive clinical care in patients with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (CGI), since there is no guide to provide adequate diagnosis and treatment. This international project was led by the Mexican author Juan Carlos Bustamante of the INP, and researchers from Peru, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Costa Rica, under the name “Latin American Consensus on the management of patients with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency”.

Finally, the award-winning study in the epidemiological category was a collaboration between Dr. Osvaldo Mutchinick, from the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition (INCMNSZ) together with the non-profit organization, Fundación Teletón. This study, which is called “Genotype-phenotype correlation findings in myelomeningocele”, found that there is a distinctive panel in genomic variants according to the location of the myelomeningocele (type of spina bifida) and its association with some signaling pathways that are important in the development of the neural tube or brain.

The event was attended by Dr. José Halabe Cherem, president of the National Academy of Medicine (ANM); Dr. Fermín Valenzuela Gómez-Gallardo, director of the Gen Institute; as well as Arch. Santiago López de Silanes, vice president of the same institution and Dr. Fabio Salamanca Gómez, coordinator of the Gen. Prize.

“The Birth Study Group (Gen) founded in 1978 by the businessman and philanthropist Antonio L. de Silanes (RIP), has evolved into an Institute to continue disseminating the research and studies of different projects aimed at the prevention of birth defects but now with international significance and also in posthumous recognition to its founder, ”said Dr. Salamanca, who is also a specialist in Medical Genetics.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that each year 303 thousand newborns they die in the first four weeks of life due to birth defects.