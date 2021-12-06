Physical activity has always played a very important role in our health, as it contributes to preventing and managing diseases thanks to these important health benefits for the heart, body and mind.

The World Health Organization tells us the importance of doing physical exercise and how much exercise is recommended based on your age range.

How much physical exercise should children under 5 years of age do

Less than 1 year in 24 hours

At that age, he prioritizes mental exercise through stories and interactions with the environment, to promote cognitive development. So that the baby is physically active several times a day can be done through interactive games.

For those who are very newborns, a form of physical activity is put them upside down for thirty minutes and repeat them throughout the dayas long as they are awake.

He also recommends that they are not in the stroller, in arms or high chairs for more than an hour.

Children from 1 to two years in 24 hours

WHO recommends that they dedicate at least 180 minutes to physical activities of any intensity distributed throughout the day.





It is also not recommended to have them held for more than an hour or sitting for an extended period of time. In the case of being in front of the screen, it is inadvisable for one-year-olds, but in the case of two-year-olds, avoid spending more than an hour.

Children from 3 to 4 years in 24 hours

In this case it is very similar to the previous one, but of the 180 minutes, at least 60 should be of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity.

Nor is it recommended, at either age, to sit in front of the screen for more than an hour or restrained, since in this way sedentary lifestyle is encouraged. In the event that it already is, you can involve yourself in the reading.

How much physical exercise should children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old do?

In this age period, the WHO recommends that you should do minimum 60 minutes a day of moderate or vigorous intensity physical activity, aerobic in nature.





In the case of intense or vigorous aerobic physical activities, they should be done at least three days a week, in the same way as those that require weight lifting and strengthening of muscles and bones.

In the case of sedentary lifestyle, because of spending a lot of time in front of the screen, in this age range it is prolonged, with which you have to be especially careful.

How much physical exercise should adults ages 18-64 do?

In this age group, the amount of moderate aerobic physical activity, being at least 150 to 300 minutes. In the case of Intense aerobic physical activity should be at least 75 to 150 minutes up to date. A combination of high and moderate intensity is also acceptable.

In the case of muscular strength activities such as weight lifting, it should be done on two or more days a week that is of moderate intensity or greater that involves all muscle groups, and this should be accomplished during the week.





Sedentary lifestyle is dangerous at this age, since it depends on many factors, such as the job you have. That is why sedentary time outside of obligations must be replaced with physical activity, and do it during your free time.

To also avoid a sedentary lifestyle, you can perform more physical exercise, since this will provide you with additional health benefits.

How much physical exercise should adults over 65 do

They must perform the same minutes and the same conditions as adults, that is, as the previous section.

But as part of your weekly physical activity, they must perform a physical activity that is specific to work on functional balance and strength training at a moderate to higher intensity, on three or more days a week. These types of exercises are excellent for improving functional capacity and thus preventing falls.

