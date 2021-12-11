“Most of those features in most those cars will no longer work by the end of 2022 when AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile disconnect “, details the portal The Drive.

The vehicles will become obsolete and will simply stop working, since services that work with the 3G network were included in their manufacture, such as traffic data in navigation and location data, WiFi access points, emergency call services, functions remote lock / unlock, smartphone app connectivity, voice assistants, and even concierge services.

Some of the models that were manufactured in the last 10 years with this type of technology that will soon be obsolete are even found, some luxury vehicles from 2017-2019 and even some 2021 models.

Here are some of the models he collected The Drive:

Audi:

A3 e-Tron (2016-2018)

A4 / Allroad (2013-2018)

A5 (2013-2018)

A6 (2012-2015)

A7 (2012-2015)

A8 (2012-2018)

RS 5 (2019)

Q3 (2015-2018)

Q5 (2013-2018)

Q7 (2012-2018)

BMW:

Some models produced before 2019

General Motors:

General Motors acknowledged that certain models made between 2015 and 2021 across its fleet will be affected, but did not break down which specific vehicles into its various Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC sub-brands.