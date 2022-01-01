Jan 01, 2022 at 15:56 CET

EP

Some vehicles labeled A They will not be able to circulate in Madrid inside the M-30 from this Saturday, January 1, with the entry into force of these prescriptions of Madrid Low Emission Zone (ZBE).

The City Council grants two months in the notice phase since the entry into force of the new ZBE before the automatic telematic control system using photo-red devices installed in the central almond begins to issue sanctions, as established in article 242 of the regulations.

Therefore, from January 1 to March 1 at 11:59 p.m. no fines will be sent to the owners of vehicles that have been captured telematically committing an offense. During this time, a communication of a merely informative nature will be sent specifying the reasons that have motivated the regulation of Madrid ZBE, the date foreseen for its effective operation and the amount of the sanction.

Throughout 2022, this automated system will be reinforced by installing cameras located at the entrances to the central almond, which will also have a two-month notice period from its installation.

Access control will be carried out automatically and also manually if at any time an agent of the authority stops a car and it does not meet the requirements to circulate in the area. In the latter case and even if the infringement occurs in the warning phase, it may be reported for breach of the ordinance.

Access not allowed to Madrid ZBE, as with the other two ZBDEP, constitutes a minor traffic offense until March 20 inclusive of the year 2022 and can be sanctioned in accordance with articles 80.1 and 81 of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety with 90 euros.

B’s and C’s can get in

With the start-up of Madrid ZBE, Vehicles with environmental classification B and C can enter, park and circulate inside the M-30 without limitations, except those established by Madrid Distrito Centro if the interior of its perimeter is accessed.

But if Access and circulation will be progressively restricted to different territorial rings until 2025 to certain passenger cars with environmental classification A, that is, those vehicles that run on gasoline registered before 2000 and diesel vehicles registered before 2006, which are the most polluting, the Madrid City Council recalled.

They are exempt until January 1, 2025 the A destined to urban distribution of goods. Specifically, tourism vehicles with environmental classification A of the categories by criteria of use 00 (unspecified), 02 (family) and 33 (off-road) will have a series of limitations. that as of January 1, 2022 are not domiciled in the city of Madrid in the Vehicle Registry and appear on the Madrid City Council’s Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles (IVTM) register or that will cease to be at a later time.

A) Yes, From this January 1 its access and circulation on the urban public roads inside the M-30 is prohibited, excluding the M-30 itself, and already on January 1, 2023 its access and circulation on the M-30 will be prohibited.

From January 1, 2024, access and circulation on all urban public roads in the municipality of Madrid will be prohibited., while from January 1, 2025, the 2024 prohibition also extends to A cars domiciled in Madrid and registered in the IVTM register of the City Council. As of that date, vehicles A that are not passenger cars (trucks, vans, motorcycles and mopeds) and that until December 31, 2024 had no restrictions, will not be able to access or circulate in the capital.

Exceptions

Madrid ZBE provides exceptions to the limitations of vehicles with environmental classification A as of January 1, 2025. On the one hand, Vehicles specially adapted to be driven by or for the transfer of people with reduced mobility will be able to access, provided that they are registered in the Madrid ZBE access management system and legally display the respective TEPMR.

Vehicles that have been recognized as historic vehicles may also enter Madrid ZBE in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 1247/1995, of July 14, which approves the Historic Vehicle Regulations. Equally exempt are emergency vehicles (fire fighting) and armed forces.