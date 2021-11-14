Portable: the extreme of power

If you need a lot of processor, RAM or GPU power to work on the go, you can get a laptop. The most powerful on the market are already comparable to many desktop computers, so you can do almost any task without problems. In this sense, they are the most versatile equipment.

Convertibles and touchscreen laptops: the middle ground

In the middle of these two types of devices are the convertibles and the laptops with touch screen. The former offer plenty of power, but have the peculiarity that their screen can be folded to turn them into a tablet.

The seconds, however, are more intended to function as laptops, but add the possibility of the touch screen as a bonus. A powerful feature with which you can from drawing or sketching notes to working with editing programs in a more precise and natural way.

The key aspects

Deciding which equipment is perfect for you depends on your tastes and needs, but so that you can compare in conditions, we will tell you the aspects that we have taken into account in our analysis.

Screen . The decisive element. All the models on the list have a touch screen, although we will see that we can find a wide range of panels on the market.

. The decisive element. All the models on the list have a touch screen, although we will see that we can find a wide range of panels on the market. Resolution . The current standard for these teams is Full HD, that is: 1920 x 1080 pixels. Anything above that can be considered a display with excellent resolution.

. The current standard for these teams is Full HD, that is: 1920 x 1080 pixels. Anything above that can be considered a display with excellent resolution. Graphic card . If you are going to use the touch functionalities of your computer laptop , you need it to have a good GPU that can move everything smoothly.

. If you are going to use the touch functionalities of your computer , you need it to have a good GPU that can move everything smoothly. Internal components. The CPU, RAM and storage device are the three most important aspects you will have to look at to find the perfect computer. The current standard for an average user is an Intel Core i5 processor (or its equivalent in AMD), 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of SSD storage.

Cheaper touch computers.

We begin our analysis of the laptops with touch screen more top with a series of inexpensive models. A great choice if you want to test if this technology is for you without investing too much.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook Gen 6: inexpensive and functional

One of your first options to consider is the IdeaPad 5i, a device that has plenty of features to be one of the most complete, but with a very moderate price. The best thing is that it has a IPS touch panel 14-inch resolution Full HD and much more.

Of course, the cuts are quite noticeable in the processor (it comes with the Intel Gold that offers only 2 cores at 2 Ghz speed) and low-end features, such as 4 GB of RAM or 128 GB of storage. Also, being a Chromebook, you will have to adapt to the Google operating system.

Surface Laptop Go: to work on the go

Microsoft has been doing a great job for a few years now with its range of notebook computers and the Surface Laptop Go is a good proof of it. This laptop has a powerful battery that lasts up to 13 hours of use and a processor Intel Core i5 Tenth generation that can handle all kinds of tasks.

In addition, it is a tremendously portable device: it only weighs a little over a kilo and is available in various sizes. Where is the catch, because its 12.4-inch touch screen only has 1536 x 1024 resolution (148 dpi) and that its basic configuration only has 4GB of RAM (expandable up to 8 GB) and 64 GB (expandable up to 256GB) of internal storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: good average power

Interestingly, the Lenovo 3i it is much more powerful than the 5i, except for its Intel i3 processor. But if you do not need to use especially demanding applications, this CPU can meet without problems, thanks to the 8 GB from memory RAM and its 512 GB of storage.

As for the screen, it has characteristics very similar to those of its ‘little brother’ with a IPS panel of Full HD resolution and a diagonal of 15.6 inches to enjoy using its touch functionalities. Which, by the way, you will have to buy as an extra when selecting your computer, since the basic model does not include a touch screen.

Google Pixelbook Go: up to 12 hours of battery life

The Chromebook are the best known computers in Google, which have the operating system of the Mountain View company to work. This limits them a bit in terms of the apps you can install, however, its performance and energy efficiency are quite acceptable and it has up to 12 hours of autonomy.

For the rest, the Google Pixelbook Go It has a configuration designed for average users, although its top version supports the Intel i7, 256 GB of RAM and 4K resolution on its 13.3-inch touch screen, which makes it a great team to consider .

Touchscreen convertibles

As we have commented, the convertibles are laptops with touch screen that can be folded for more comfortable use. Here we analyze two of the most interesting models.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14: the ideal convertible

If you want even more possibilities to get the most out of your laptop’s touch screen, the VivoBook Flip 14 from Asus offers you the versatility you are looking for. Its 14-inch screen has resolution Full HD and you can fold it to use it more comfortably in its tablet mode.

Inside, its interior is not short. It has an Intel Core i5 processor and 256 GB of SSD storage. The only downside that we can put to make it perfect is that the base model only comes with 4 GB of RAM, although you can bet on the highest range, which includes 8 GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 and 512 GB storage for more demanding users.

HP Specter x360: a great touchscreen

The other convertible on the list is one of the most acclaimed alternatives of HP. The Specter x360 offers you all the touch functionalities you may need on a large 15-inch screen with 4K resolution and a OLED panel that guarantees you a sublime color balance.

In addition, it has the latest in Intel processors so you can choose the one that best suits your needs. All topped off with a powerful battery that offers you up to 17 hours of autonomy. Without a doubt, one of the most complete on the list.

Top Touchscreen Laptops

And we end with some of the most outstanding models that have touch functionalities, but also with maximum power in terms of components. Perfect for running heavy applications and also for use as a conventional tablet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: the best all-in-one

The high end of Surface It has some very interesting devices that offer touch functionalities imbued in a very powerful PC. Specifically, the Laptop 4 It comes with two screen sizes, 13.5, 15 inches, and with all kinds of internal settings.

This is one of the most versatile alternatives on the list, since you can configure it to your liking with the latest in processors AMD Ryzen or Intel Core from i5 to i7, to ensure you never run out of power. To this we must add a large battery and the possibility of connecting the Microsoft pencil, which is sold separately, to round off a great team.

HP ENVY 15: power to spare

If he performance is what you value most in a laptop, the HP Envy 15 is able to take full advantage of the powerful processor Intel Core i7. It features high-end specs like 16GB of RAM and an incredible 1TB SSD storage so you never run out of space.

But the best of all is his AMOLED panel 15.6-inch with 4K resolution, with which you can enjoy all its touch functions in a fluid way. In addition, it has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6 GB dedicated to making all the graphics look their best.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: a different concept

With the Surface Book 3 we find a very interesting concept. Inside it is a complete laptop with the latest features, such as the Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32 GB of RAM and SSD storage that ranges from 256 GB of the most basic model to 1 TB.

On the outside, it is a touch laptop that allows you to disassemble the 13.5-inch screen to use it comfortably as another tablet. Also, the operating system Windows 10 It allows you that double side, with which you can take advantage of its power both for the heaviest tasks and to use it as an extreme power tablet.

Dell XPS: a tactile beast

We end up with one of the best options in terms of touch laptops. Its about Dell XPS, a computer that has three screen sizes with resolution Full HD or 4K to choose from: from 13 to 17 inches so any activity you do will be seen brilliantly.

Regarding its characteristics, this is probably the most configurable alternative on the list, so you can choose an Intel Core i5, i7 or i9 processor, RAM from 8 to 64 GB, storage from 512 to 2 TB and three types of graphics card. . If you are interested in versatility, this may be your best choice.

The best touch laptops

Considering the main options that we can find in the market of the touch computersIt is clear that there is a great variety of products, similar to the demand of users. However, you should think carefully about the model you choose. We explain ourselves.

Most of the computers with touch screen more top have a lot of power, which is why they are designed to make intensive use of the equipment, with demanding applications. A power that you may be wasting in your touch applications.

For instance, Windows 10 it’s not optimized for finger use, which can be frustrating (unless you turn on tablet mode). But for that, perhaps it would be more comfortable to opt for a cheaper tablet and leave the computer only for heavy tasks.

It is true that they exist professionals working with design and editing applications that can really exploit all that these teams are capable of offering. But, for the rest of mortals, our advice is to bet on a tablet and a laptop separately.