Most of the Dragon Ball characters, in this top based on various interpretations of anime and manga, could be considered as the most powerful in the Multiverse. Many of the characters are defined by their powers as warriors, although not all of them exist in Goku’s Universe. Therefore, we have prepared this list considering the force that distinguishes them and we exclude the inhabitants of Universe 7 to make it more amazing.

To start this list of the ten most powerful warriors in the entire Dragon Ball multiverse, we cannot leave one of the most powerful girls of the saiyan race:

10. Caulifla

Coming from planet Sadala of Universe 6, Caulifla is one of the most notable warriors of her species. Thanks to his strength, he easily reached the status of Super Saiyan, but also managed to become a Super Saiyan 2. And although along with Goku from Dragon Ball it does not seem to highlight her fighting skills, she is undoubtedly one of the Saiyans with the most potential in terms of their skills within the series.

9. Maji-Kayo

Maji Kayo is a modified warrior from Universe 3. Despite his watery and not very fearsome appearance, he became Dyspo’s nightmare, since he is able to change his consistency, mostly humanoid with violet eyes, at will to execute offensive and defensive. He was only beaten by Jiren, who defeated him in the Tournament of Power in one fell swoop.

8. Dyspo

Dyspo from Dragon Ball is one of the most powerful soldiers in the Universe and one of the first three participants in the Tournament of Force. His image is strikingly similar to that of Beerus, but similar in appearance to that of a hare. This vigilante probably won’t outnumber Hit or Maji-Kayo., but his wit and speed become his best skills. Defeated by Gohan, with the help of Freeza, he was expelled from Zeno Sama’s arena.

7. Ribrianne

Briand de Chateau, whose alter ego is Ribrianne, is one of the most powerful figures in Universe 2, despite her detractors. This warrior woman, in the name of love, is capable of destroying wherever she looks. Thanks to this ability and, according to his philosophy, while increasing his size, he can become a kaiju to eliminate any adversary. She was defeated by Number 18, who in order to eliminate her, sacrificed himself.

6. Kale

Known as the demon Saiyan in Dragon Ball Super and Broly’s female counterpart, Kale is Caulifla’s protégé, as well as the most powerful Saiyan in Universe 6. This shy warrior managed to become a Supersaiyana.. Thanks to his combative personality, he bothered Goku himself. However, it has a great disadvantage: this same combative personality can change radically, making it very unstable in battles.

5. Hit

Hit the Infallible, also known as the Legendary Assassin, is the most powerful warrior in Universe 6. In the Tournament of Power and the Tournament he organized with Bills, he turned out to be the ace up his sleeve.. The strength of this character could be compared to that of Goku transformed into Super Saiyan Blue using the Kaioken multiplied by 10, which gives us an account of the type of warrior he can be and his abilities.

4. Toppo

Toppo from Dragon Ball Super is the vigilante of Universe 11, leader of the Pride Troops, he is the perfect candidate to succeed God of Destruction. He can be described as capable of performing techniques such as hakai. However, by his caldular personality and the confidence of his own abilities, by gathering his forces to the limit, Toppo can destroy entire galaxies. He was defeated by Vegeta in a legendary combat starring the prince of the Saiyans.

3. Anilaza

To enter the field of fusions, we begin with Anilaza, the most powerful warrior in Universe 3. The origin of this warrior comes from the fusion between Paparoni and Koicealeta, giving life to a definitive weapon of the fight. Also known as Agnilasa, Spiki was defeated by Vegeta in conjunction with Gohan, Freeza, and Number 17.

2. Kefla

Kefla is the Saiyan fusion of the union between Caulifla and Kale through the Potara Earrings of the Kaio-shin Huwa from Dragon Ball Super and we are sure that he is the most powerful warrior under the control of Champa.. He easily surpassed the strength of the Divine Super Saiyan, although, we can tell, Kefla barely managed Goku’s impressive strength using Ultra Instinct.

1. Jiren

Jiren the Gray from Dragon Ball Super, is a vigilante soldier, member of the Pride Troops of Universe 11. By far, we are talking about the most powerful warrior in the Multiverse, not counting the Gods of Destruction (in addition to the force that surpasses them to some) and various warriors from Universe 7. In its base state, it surpasses the strength of a Super Saiyan Blue; but also, using the maximum of his abilities he gave a bloody battle to Goku’s Ultra Instinct. For all this, this alien has become a favorite of many fans.

So, as we can perceive, the entire Dragon Ball Multiverse is full of great warriors. We are excitedly waiting for Toriyama to allow us to see what happens under these realities.