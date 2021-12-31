The cloud has allowed what was once science fiction today to be a scientific fact. Models and techniques in the realm of artificial intelligence and machine learning have improved tremendously – so much so that we see glimpses of new types of use cases emerging that were previously only seen in movies and magazines, ”said Werner Vogels, CTO of Amazon, so within this scope the executive sees further expansion.

“We have already seen the cloud go practically everywhere. The change we will witness in 2022 is that the cloud will become highly specialized at the edge. To take full advantage of the benefits of the cloud in workshops and warehouses, in restaurants and retail stores, or in remote locations, there must be customized solutions at the edge, ”said Vogels, who also sees an acceleration of the cloud beyond the infrastructure model traditional centralized and into unexpected environments where specialized technology is needed.

In addition to this factor in full growth, the CEO of IBM in Mexico, Eduardo Gutiérrez, sees that the hybrid or multi-cloud environment will be one of the options that companies will choose in the coming year.

“The pandemic accelerated companies in the region and many of them need to move their workload to the cloud and digitize their operations with this type of solution, as it is more versatile,” said Gutiérrez.

A recent IBM study reinforced this: Only 8% of respondents in Mexico reported using a single private or public cloud in 2021, compared to 28% in 2019.