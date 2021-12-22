Omicron, the variant of the covid-19 detected in South Africa has taken the world by storm. Cases of contagion are increasing at a fairly rapid rate and many experts believe that this variant will be the dominant one in the coming weeks.

The rate of infections with the new variant is so high that Spain has broken the record for the most infected in a single day, the highest since the start of the pandemic, 49,823 cases.

Although omicron is considered by many to be the most significant variant since the onset of the pandemic, there is also good news: the symptoms are similar to a common cold. This means that, although we have high numbers of infections, the impact on the health of people, especially those vaccinated, is slight.

In fact, several doctors have stressed that, although the infections are high, the situation at the moment does not justify the panic generated. Another group of experts have indicated that it is too early to draw conclusions about what this variant can and cannot do.

These are the symptoms of the omicron variant

According to a good number of experts, the symptoms of omicron variant are as follows:

Headache

Throat pain

Runny nose

Fatigue (mild or severe)

Sneezing

These disappear in two to five days. But unlike previous variants, there are no symptoms of fever, cough, or loss of taste or smell. So the infection can go completely unnoticed in many cases.

In fact, since symptoms are so common to other diseases, detection is becoming difficult. In the past, other strains with a more aggressive effect on the body made it much easier to know if someone is infected.

Third dose to stop the omicron variant

According to preliminary vaccine effectiveness studies in the United Kingdom, the effectiveness of the vaccine with omicron is less than the variant delta, below 40% at 15 weeks after the second dose.

However, 15 days after the third dose, the effectiveness is recovered to levels of 75%. Spain has already administered more than 11 million booster vaccines. 74% of those over 60 have already received the injection.

The WHO has warned that the omicron variant of the coronavirus represents a global risk of high spread. That is why they have asked countries to be prepared for the possible consequences it will have.