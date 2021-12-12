Tonight, as every year, Televisa and TV Azteca will revive their competition with the broadcast of “Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe”, each with its respective strategy to convince the viewer.

With the arrival of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney +, television ended up losing strength and popularity.

I was already losing it as a result of the emergence of social networks and YouTube, but now, with the great offer of streaming services, the situation is even more complex for traditional television.

On this occasion, both the San Ángel television station and the Ajusco station have their strategies ready for one of the television events that, traditionally, tend to leave good ratings.

Last year alone, Televisa’s broadcast was the winner, gathering some 2.15 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen IBOPE Mexico.

On the one hand, TV Azteca will start with the festivities, as it announced that its transmission will begin at 10:45 p.m., 15 minutes before the Televisa special.

According to information published in The universal, Azteca will feature the participation of the actress and singer Aracely Arámbula and the group Margarita, la Diosa de la Cumbia.

“Aracely has been my friend for a long time, when I have called her she always comes, she is very devout and the song that she is going to sing this year is written especially for the Virgin, it is original and has to do with the pandemic, with all of us who have lost someone ”, the driver Sergio Sepúlveda explained to said medium.

As we mentioned, TV Azteca will start broadcasts at 10:45 at night, through Azteca Uno, with the participation of Father José de Jesús Aguilar.

Now, on Televisa, Las Estrellas – historically, channel 2 – will be the space for the event that those of San Ángel have prepared.

Regarding the cast that will make up the Televisa broadcast, it has been announced that Pandora, Mijares, Patricia Manterola, Gala Montes, Guadalupe Pineda and María Victoria will be present, accompanied by Mariachi Gamamil.

It should be noted that the transmission will begin at 11:00 p.m., as every year, with which a new victory in terms of rating is expected.

Family, we remind you that today at 11 p.m. (Mx) you will be able to see the mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe for @Channel_Stars . ? pic.twitter.com/L0uFltW83A – Pandora Group (@PandoraGroup) December 11, 2021

2020 was an important year for television, because, according to data from Nielsen-Ibope, Mexicans watched 21 more minutes of time in front of the television, this as an impact of the arrival of Covid-19.

From January 1 to October 31, the turn-on of televisions increased 5.2 percent compared to 2019.

“Based on the confinement measures implemented in the different countries to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and with a large part of the population staying home, television took on a new meaning and relevance, as it served recreational and informational purposes.

TV has been one of the main means used by official sources to talk about the spread of the virus and the safe distance measures to combat it ”, revealed Nielse-Ibope.

Now, with the special “Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe”, both television stations hope to have good ratings.

Now read: