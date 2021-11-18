The economic effects of the pandemic, which have ended up affecting the labor market, have also permeated the exercise of law and health services

Only 47.2% of the population is satisfied with public health services

The percentage of employed persons who did not have access to health services reached 62.3%. Five percentage points above its average in the period between 2006 and 2020.

On the other hand, the percentage of those who had access to health services and lost it due to unemployment rose to 8.2% of those employed in the third quarter: 1.3 percentage points above the average observed during the previous fourteen years

From this perspective, the data that only 47.2% of the population is satisfied with public health services to the open population stands out.

States where the worst indicators are obtained

The states where the worst indicators are obtained are: Tabasco, where only 31.2% express satisfaction with these services; Oaxaca, with 34.2%; Morelos, 35.1%; Puebla, 35.7%; Tlaxcala, 35.8%; Chiapas, 39.4% and Guerrero, Mexico City and Quintana Roo, where the result is 40.5% in each of them.

WORST states in Mexico to be a doctor

2021 has been designated as the International Year of Health and Welfare Workers. However, there are places in Mexico where almost no one wants to practice their medical practice.

Among the 11 indicators used to evaluate health services, the one related to the perceived sufficiency or insufficiency with respect to the medical personnel working in clinics and hospitals of the Secretaries of Health of the states. In this item, as a national average, only 55.5% of the satisfied population is reached.

There are 13 entities where the values ​​are below the national average. Which means that some health professionals are reluctant to work in these states, the lowest being: Oaxaca, with 40.2%; Tlaxcala, 42.6%; Morelos, 43.7%; State of Mexico, 45.3%; Mexico City and Guerrero, 47.7%; and Michoacán, with 49.5%.

Worker deficit, a public health problem

For health systems, the shortage of health workers is one of the main obstacles to providing effective and essential services in prevention, emergency care and clinical care interventions.

Thus, the entities with the worst salaries for medical personnel in our country, together with the monthly average, are the following:

Warrior – $ 7,972

Tlaxcala – $ 8,851

Veracruz – $ 9,328

Morelos – $ 9,329

Chiapas – $ 9,512

Oaxaca – $ 9,542

States and hospitals with the WORST salary

In that sense, Guerrero ranks last with respect to the average salary of a doctor. The salary is so low that it represents half of the average pay nationwide. In addition, there are also other impact factors for the profession.

The Hospital Juárez de México, the Regional Hospitals of High Specialty of Ixtapaluca and Ciudad Victoria have the lowest salaries.

Likewise, the High Specialty Regional Hospitals of Ciudad Victoria and Ixtapaluca have the lowest salaries for all nursing staff jobs.

Related Notes:

Pfizer agrees to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 pill

Trials of an anticovid vaccine administered via skin patch begin

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients