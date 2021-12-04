The world of cryptocurrencies continues to spread very quickly throughout the planet. This digital currency continues to gain ground in places where no one imagined it and it is already getting to talk about the great supremacy that it may have in the world economy in the not too distant future.

Sports is an industry that can be seen far from this type of transaction but at present it has already begun to bet on venturing into it. According to a recent survey conducted by the firm Morning consult points out that 47% of sports fans have some knowledge of the world of cryptocurrencies, and that 27% own some of these new currencies. That is why the world of digital currency continues to take root more and more in this industry and its fans.

Currently there is a company dedicated to the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies that is the main one in having collaborations with different sports teams of great renown in the world.

This company called Crypto.com, was founded five years ago and already has a community of 10 million users registered and has signed collaboration agreements with the Formula 1, the Italian Serie A soccer team, the UFC mixed martial arts company, the Montreal Canadiens professional ice hockey team, the French soccer team Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the automaker Aston Martin and the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers.

As well as one of his last contracts with the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for the digital platform to be the official partner of the Libertadores competition from 2023 to 2026.

The main objective of this company by having a range of sports partners in its assets is “to accelerate the global transition to cryptocurrencies and sport is the best way to reach its next 1 billion users.”

NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the sports industry

The company that has 2,600 employees consider it to be the perfect combination between sport and digital currencies and more because of the interest that each of these sports fans currently have in this world.

Among other of the main elements that Crypto is using to reach that sports audience, are the use of “Non-fungible token” or “non-fungible token” or better known by its acronym NFT.

On September 9, the Crypto.com agreement was announced in which it became the official cryptocurrency partner of the French soccer team, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and speculation began about the option of an NFT collaboration with the team of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

“Between brand visibility, access to the stadium and team, and NFT’s collaborative development, I have no doubt that we will create new and exciting experiences for soccer fans around the world,” stated the co-founder and current advisor. delegate of the digital company, Kris Marszalek.

The incursion of this firm in the world of NFTs can be a very important investment for digital currency. Let’s remember that an NFT can be one of those classic stickers with athletes, but instead of being an image on paper it is a digital photograph or a video that its cost can increase over time.

