Hurry up and watch your Apple Music Replay 2021 by following these steps

Apple Music rejoins many other online music brands and another year you can view a summary of the songs, albums and artists that you have listened to the most during 2021.

One of the Main differences between Apple Music and the rest of the competition is that this list of most listened songs is it availabe throughout the year and it is updated being able to follow your songs every day. We tell you how to find and share this Apple Music Replay.

Your Apple Music Replay 2021

We have just told you the good part of Apple Music Replay but all that glitters is not gold. You can see your most listened to songs in a playlist, but not in a video like Spotify does.

So … How can I see it? You can do it from the app or through its official website to be able to see in detail all the data of the songs:

First go to the official website clicking on this link.

clicking on this link. The Apple Music app on your iPhone will open.

If you do it from a computer, Log in with your Apple Music username and password

Once you do all these steps, you should be down a list like this (but with your songs):

You can choose how many songs appear on the list up to a maximum of 100 (if you give Plus). Then you will find the different artists and albums that you have listened to the most. To finish down all the way you have all your Apple Music Replay of each year.

Share my list with other users

Other bad news is that sharing these lists on your social networks is not as easy as in other online music applications:

Add Apple Music Replay playlist by clicking + Add .

. Go to your apple music app and find this list.

and find this list. Give the three dots above on the right and click on Share playlist and choose the option you want.

If you don’t like any of the songs you have on this list, the good thing is that it does not close until the end of the year. If you want another song to come out, you just have to listen to it a lot for a few days and it will appear on the list.

