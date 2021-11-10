Just one day from the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the list of songs that will be part of the games has finally been shared. This is information that many expected, and It seems like there are no big changes compared to the latest re-releases.

The previous re-releases of these games on mobile devices, PS4, Xbox One and PC had a list of songs quite similar to the original versions. Nevertheless, two compositions by Michael Jackson were omitted. Regarding the definitive editions that will be available tomorrow, the case is the same, the soundtracks are basically the same, but without the King of Pop.

This is the complete list of songs:

Grand Theft Auto III

FLASHBACK FM

-Rush Rush – Debbie Harry

-Shake It Up – Elizabeth Daily

-Scarface (Push It to the Limit) – Paul Engemann

-She’s On Fire – Amy Holland

-I’m Hot Tonight – Elizabeth Daily

HEAD RADIO

-Stripe Summer – Dil-Don’t

-Good Thing – Whatever

-Fade Away – Craig Gray

-Change – Conor and Jay

-See Through You – Frankie Fame

-Electronic Go Go – Scatwerk

-Life Is But A Mere Supply – Dezma

RISE FM

-Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix) – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran

-Deep Time – Shiver

-Innerbattle – RRDS

-Score (Original Mix) – Slyder

-Neo (The One) – Slyder

GAME FM

-Scary Movies (Instrumental) – Reef

-We’re Live (Danger) – Royce Da 5’9 ″

-Nature Freestyle – Nature

-JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle – JoJo Pellegrino

-Spit Game – Royce Da 5’9 ″ & Pretty Ugly

-I’m the King – Royce Da 5’9 ″

-Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush

-By a Stranger – Black Rob

-Rising to the Top – Agallah & Sean Price

-Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush

MSX FM

-Quagmire – Calyx (2001)

-Get Wild – Rascal & Klone

-Judgement Day – Ryme Tyme

-Force – Hex

-First Contact – Omni Trio

-Spectre – Aquasky

-Winner Takes All – Rascal & Klone

-T Minus – Ryme Tyme

-Spasm – nCode

-Monolith – D. Kay

-Iceberg – Dom & Ryme Tyme

-Agent 007 – TJ Rizing

LIPS 106

-Bump To The Music by Fatamarse

-Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More – April’s in Paris

-Forever – Lucy

-Pray It Goes OK? – Boyz 2 Girls

-Grand Theft Auto – Da Shootaz

-Rubber Tip – Funky BJs

K-JAH

-Dance of the Vampires – Scientist

-Your Teeth In My Neck – Scientist

-The Corpse Rises – Scientist

-The Mummy’s Shroud – Scientist

-Plague of Zombies – Scientist

DOUBLE CLEF FM

-Non più andrai farfallone amoroso – Mozart

-O mio babbino caro – Puccini

-Libiamo ne ‘lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song) – Verdi

-Chi my brakes in such a moment – Donizetti

-La donna è mobile – Verdi

-Finch’han of wine – Mozart

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

EMOTION 98.3

-Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner

-Tempted – Squeeze

-Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon

– (I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew

-More Than This – Roxy Music

-Africa – Toto

-Broken Wings – Mr. Mister

-Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer

-Sister Christian – Night Ranger

-Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

V-ROCK

-I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

-Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe

-Dangerous Bastard – Love Fist

-2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden

-Cumin ‘Atcha Live – Tesla

-Turn Up the Radio – Autograph

-Peace Sells – Megadeth

-Madhouse – Anthrax

-Raining Blood – Slayer

-You’ve Got Another Thing Comin ‘- Judas Priest

-Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth

WAVE 103

-Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

-Love Missile F1-11 – Follow Follow Sputnik

-Cars – Gary Numan

– (Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League

-Atomic – Blondie

-99 Luftballons – Babe

-Kids in America – Kim Wilde

-Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears

-Sunglasses at Night – Corey Hart

-Poison Arrow – ABC

-I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls

-Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs

-Obsession – Animotion

-Gold – Spandau Ballet

-Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby

-Never Say Never – Romeo Void

WILDSTYLE

-Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk

-One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX

-Clear – Cybotron

-Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) – Hashim

-Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew

-Rock Box – Run-DMC

-Bassline (Club Version) – Mantronix

-Magic’s Wand – Whodini

-More Bounce to the Ounce – Zapp & Roger

-The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

-The Breaks – Kurtis Blow

-Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) – Man Parrish

FEVER 105

-And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers

-Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band

-Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham

-Automatic – The Pointer Sisters

-I’ll Be Good – René & Angela

-All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls

-Ghetto Life – Rick James

-Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King

-Behind the Groove – Teena Marie

-Juicy Fruit – Mtume

-Summer Madness – Kool & the Gang

-Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep

FLASH FM

-Out of Touch – Hall and Oates

-Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung

-Self Control – Laura Branigan

-Call Me – Go West

-Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) – INXS

-Run to You – Bryan Adams

-Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra

-Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes

-Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles

-Japanese Boy – Aneka

-Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk

-Your Love – The Outfield

-Steppin ‘Out – Joe Jackson

-One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx

SCARY RADIO

-A Enjoy With My Combo – Cachao

-The Bull is Wrong – Alpha Banditos

-I Looked At You – Three Just Like That

-Latin Flute – Deodato

-Mama Papa Tú – Mongo Santamaría

-Me and You Baby (Picao and Tostao) – Mongo Santamaría

-Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra

-Life is a Lentil – Unaesta

-Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith

-Super Strut – Deodato

-Jamay – Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

-Maracaibo Oriental – Benny Moré

-Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

BOUNCE FM

-Let It Whip – Dazz Band

-Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang

-Candy – Cameo

-Love Is The Message – MFSB

-Odyssey – Johnny Harris

-Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

-Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers

-I Can Make You Dance – Zapp

-Cold Blooded – Rick James

-West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People

-Loopzilla – George Clinton

-Funky Worm – Ohio Players

-Twilight – Maze

-Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside

CSR 103.9

-I’m So Into You – SWV

-Keep On Movin ‘- Soul II Soul

-So You Like What You See – Samuelle

-Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill

-Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant

-Groove Me – Guy

-Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall

-Motownphilly – Boyz II Men

-Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

-I Got the Feeling – Today

-New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect

-Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown

-My Lovin ‘(You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue

K-DST

-Slow Ride – Foghat

-Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival

-Barracuda – Heart

-Strutter – Kiss

-Hold the Line – Toto

-Young Turks – Rod Stewart

-Get Down to It – Humble Pie

-Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad

-Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

-A Horse with No Name – America

-Eminence Front – The Who

-Smokin ‘- Boston

-Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie

-Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money

-White Wedding – Billy Idol

K-JAH WEST

-Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks

-Batty Rider – Buju Banton

-King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo

-Revolution – Dennis Brown

-Armagideon Time – Willi Williams

-Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy

-Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals

-Cocaine In My Brain – Dillinger

-Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals

-Bam Bam – Pliers

-Here I Come – Barrington Levy

-Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper

-Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru

-Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters

K-ROSE

-Amos Moses – Jerry Reed

-Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

-Hey Good Lookin ‘- Hank Williams

-Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton

-New York City – Statler Brothers

-The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel

-One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band

-Crazy – Willie Nelson

-Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline

-Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers

-Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley

-Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce

-Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard

-All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer

-I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt

RADIO LOS SANTOS

-Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted

-Nuthin ‘But A’ G ‘Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop dogg

-The Ghetto – Too $ hort

-Alwayz into Somethin ‘- NWA

-Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX

-The Race – Kid Frost

-How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill

-Fuck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop dogg

-It’s Funky Enough – The DOC

-It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube

-Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E

-Murder Rap – Above the Law

-Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop dogg

-Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice cube

X RADIO

-Unsung – Helmet

-Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

-Midlife Crisis – Faith No More

-Mother – Danzig

-Cult of Personality – Living Color

-Movin ‘on Up – Primal Scream

-Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N ‘Roses

-Pretend We’re Dead – L7

-Rusty Cage – Soundgarden

-Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction

-Fools Gold – The Stone Roses

-Them Bones – Alice in Chains

-Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

PLAYBACK FM

-Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo

-Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane

-The Godfather – Spoonie Gee

-Me and the Biz – Masta Ace

-Children’s Story – Slick Rick

-Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy

-I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim

-It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock

-BYS – Gang Starr

-Vapors – Biz Markie

-Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

MASTER SOUNDS 98.3

-Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks

-Smokin ‘Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band

-Jungle Fever – The Chakachas

-Nautilus – Bob James

-Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s

-Hot Pants – I’m Coming, I’m Coming, I’m Coming – Bobby Byrd

-Rock Me Again And Again – Lyn Collins

-Soul Power ’74 – Maceo & The Macks

-I Know You Got Soul – Bobby Byrd

-Think (About It) – Lyn Collins

-Low Rider – War

-Tainted Love – Gloria Jones

– (I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul

SF-UR

-Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas

-Pacific 202-808 State

-Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald

-Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie principle

-Break 4 Love – Raze

-Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe

-Make My Body Rock – Jomanda

-Someday – CeCe Rogers

-Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters

-Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers

-Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson

-This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice

-Weekend – The Todd Terry Project

-The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout

-I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens

-I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11. In related topics, this is how the game looks on Switch. Likewise, this will weigh the collection.

Via: VGC