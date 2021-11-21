The Christmas is just around the corner and we are already starting to make our wishlist. Because it is a time to dream, ask the kings and give us the odd little whim, and as my grandmother used to say “the ‘no’ we already have it“, so for asking not to stay.

Like many of my colleagues, I am crazy about sneakers (and footwear in general), so today I wanted to do a little field work and ask around the newsroom what are the sneakers that are going to ask for Christmas this year. Both to get an idea and inspire me when renewing mine and in the face of possible invisible friends or similar.

The result has been quite uneven, with full-color models and more classic sneakers, but without a doubt all have managed to create new new needs in my shoe rack:

Audrey

First of all, we have Audrey, who is quite clear about what slippers she hopes to have under the tree this Christmas: some Veja. And, given the choice, he prefers the model V-10 or V-12:





The reason? Because “They are sneakers that are now very fashionable but are very classic and versatile when it comes to combining them“. There are them in various colors too. 125 euros.

Maria Barba

María has not hesitated for a second when answering my question (I am amazed that she has been keeping them in mind for a while and has already super localized them). And it is that the shoes that are going to fall yes or yes this Christmas are going to be these Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LXX:





The why? “I have been obsessed with the Air Force for a long time, they add centimeters with the platform (but it is discreet) and I love the colors, they go with everything and that asymmetric roll is very original“. In addition to its camel sole, which, he says, adds a retro touch to the shoe that you love. They cost 119.99 euros.

Carolina

Carolina’s choice for this Christmas is much more practical and elegant: the Sleek Vegan by Adidas. It is very clear why: “white sneakers are a basic, they look great with dresses or a suit“and furthermore, he adds,”this Adidas model is vegan“.





They are an interesting option when it comes to renew our wardrobe -or shoe rack, rather-, with a clean, modern and beautiful design. And the best thing is that we have found them reduced by 89.95 euros 76.45 euros.

Hill

Colino matches the brand with Carolina, Adidas, but in his wishlist is a much more classic and iconic model (she defines herself as “one faithful to the classics”), nothing more and nothing less than Superstar.





The reason? They are slippers “comfortable and versatile, very easy to combine with all kinds of looks“Although if I had to choose I would choose white with navy blue stripes, instead of the black ones. And the good thing is that just those are lowered 99.95 euros 69.97 euros.

Patricia de la Torre

Patricia has two models in mind for this Christmas but both from the same firm, New Balance. One of the top brands of the moment, which we have been seeing all this fall. His favorite models are 408 waves 530, both with a marked retro style and sports:





Precisely what Patricia is looking for, since she claims to be wishing she had “a more sporty design to mix with all kinds of looks“. The good thing is that both models are available in various colors, from beige or black to some white with color combination. So we can choose the one that best suits our wardrobe. 100 euros.

Lucia Gavela

Personally, I find it quite difficult to choose just one pair of sneakers to have under the tree this Christmas because I have several in my wishlist. But if I had to stay with only one, it would be these Cali Sport by Puma in mint color:





The reason is simple: I love to wear sneakers with small color details. And these also have a small platform that to me 1.60 and to me it comes from luxury. 103.99 euros.

MeriRocket

María, like Colino, is very classic and although she claims to be a faithful fan of Converse, this season she has had a crush on these platform sneakers by Victoria:





“The other day I was in Victoria and I was blown away by their new spring models“He counts. So without a doubt one of his possible signings for this Christmas is these sneakers. suede in beige (although they are also available in black). We have them from 43 euros.

Anabel Palomares placeholder image

Completely changing the register we have the shoes that Anabel wants for this Christmas: the Vans SK8-HI MTE-2. Some original sneakers in collaboration with Napapijri.





The why? Anabel is fan of the brand for yearsshe claims, as she loves to pair her sneakers with jeans, dresses, and whatever look. And of this model he affirms that “Not only do I find it beautiful (I love to avoid dark colors in winter), I also think they are wonderful for winter because they are boots, waterproof and warm. A win win.“. 140 euros.

Anna Pardo

Anna acknowledges that she loves sneakers and everything that has to do with them, and that this Christmas she has had a crush on these Nike Dunk Low Disrupt:





A full color model that you cannot like more and that you have a tip to share: “If we are between two sizes, it is better to choose the larger one because they are somewhat small“. 109.99 euros.

Maria Yuste

And finally we have the shoes for María Yuste, who this Christmas has a sure signing: the Adidas Originals Ozweego. But not just any model but its color combination Coco Brown:





He specifically wants those because, he claims, “I love its neutral tone, halfway between a white and a colored sneaker“, given that “In addition to being an all-rounder for day to day, combined with many different outfits, they are extremely comfortable.“. 120 euros.

Originals Ozweego by Adidas.





