Knowing that the details make the difference, Sfera Take advantage of the arrival of the holiday season to launch a collection of daring, striking and different earrings. Large size and brilliant, these models are capable of transforming any look – even the most casual ones.

Models in XXL size

This season there is no fear of give the note stand out and these earrings remind us of it. In extra large size, these proposals want to become the center of attention and elevate the final style to the highest level.





Blue stone earrings.

Whether to spice up a party look or to add a different touch to a simple everyday style, these proposals are perfect to have as closet ground.





Long piece earrings.

Varying in color and style, these proposals aim to break our hearts in a way almost automatic. Whether with a casual look based on denim pants or with a cocktail dress, these models promise to blend in with everything.





