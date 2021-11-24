The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X was announced during the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2021, being without a doubt one of the announcements that most excited Halo fans and lovers of special editions. Although, a few minutes after the event ended, some lucky ones were able to reserve this amazing console that has been found exhausted everywhere in less than a rooster crows. The Xbox Series X limited edition of Halo Infinite has been a success, and now that many players already have it in their hands, they have Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Secrets and Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller Revealed.

Although, the Xbox Series X Limited Edition of Halo Infinite is one of the most beautiful consoles that we have seen so far, and how could it be otherwise, Microsoft has left the odd wink for its fans. So both for those who already have the console and have not realized it, as well as those who have not been able to get hold of it, then we are going to leave you with the secrets that the Xbox Series X of Halo Infinite hides and the command of the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

The Reddit user Demon_King_Lamb, has been one of the first to discover the incredible secret hidden in Halo Infinite’s Xbox Series X, which as you have seen in the image above, is about the zeta halo logo (Facility 07). To be able to see this wink, it will be necessary to use ultraviolet light. But this is not all, since in the Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller Box, if we focus it with ultraviolet light, we can see the picture of the great original Xbox controller.