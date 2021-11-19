Anyone of legal age, regardless of gender, religion or culture, could work on Facebook and join the team of the new Metaverse by Mark Zuckerberg. “Discover who we are, what we do and why” is the motto of Meta, the matrix of the most popular social platforms in the world, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

“Meta prides itself on being an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, reproductive health decisions or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, protected veteran status, condition as an individual with a disability, genetic information, political opinions or activities or other legally applicable protected characteristics ”.

According to the new standards of the technology company, it is only necessary to create a profile on LinkedIn, the most important social network for business use in the world; In addition, it is not a mandatory requirement to live in the United States, since most of the available jobs that can be found in various positions worldwide can be practiced remotely.

Pay close attention because, for now, you can apply to one of the 18 job categories that Meta offers.

Areas of opportunity include security, sales and marketing, communications, finance, data and user experience, software engineering, and many more.

Also, not all offers are found within Facebook, you can also compete for some of the best positions in other Metaverse products such as WhatsApp, Workplace, Portal, Oculus, Novi, Messenger and Instagram.

To facilitate the search and professional registration process, with your career written in a curriculum vitae at hand, Meta enabled the Official Facebook Racing Page where there is a button called “get started” to do a step by step application.

After completing the first stage, the system will ask you to complete a special form about your profession and outstanding skills for the recruitment team. Remember to write your full name, email and the URL of your LinkedIn profile correctly.

Perhaps one of the most important steps, not only for the Facebook Metaverse but for any work process, is the publication of a brief summary of your professional career and a motivational letter explaining why you are the right person to fill any of the available vacancies. .

Remember: at the end of the Meta form, it will ask you about your work preference, in person or remotely, because with a single “yes” or “no” you will be viewed and sectioned in the most prominent world regions.

Job offers. Among the most important requirements of the selection already published is, for obvious reasons, having a good level of English, since it will be essential to share tasks with people from other countries.

