These are the requirements to rent Daddy Yankee's house on Airbnb

For every fan of Daddy Yankee and reggaeton this is good news. The artist announced that he will rent his house in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, on the Airbnb site.

With the growth of technology and a change in perspective in the way consumers view hosting, the sharing economy increased and the rise of Airbnb came. The digital platform dedicated to offering accommodation in houses or apartments to its users around the world in 2017 registered profits of up to 2,591.7 million dollars, increasing this figure each year to reach 4,805.2 million in 2019.

By 2018, there were already more than 250 experiences available in the capital of Mexico City with more than 500 weekly reservations. However, during the pandemic, the company declined, returning to $ 2,518.9 million in 2020.

The singer put the images of the property on the Airbnb site, for anyone who is willing to pay for a luxurious night inspired by the songs of the legendary reggaeton player.

The limitations of staying in the famous house is that you can only enjoy one night in that place and a maximum of two guests will be allowed, even if the house is large, you can swim outdoors and play billiards.

Reservations can only be made from December 2 at 1:00 pm for the dates of December 13, 15 and 17, while the artist is traveling.

As for prices, Daddy Yankee will charge the minimum amount of 85 dollars on the platform, which translates to 1,755.25 Mexican pesos, taking into account that the dollar today is at 20.65 Mexican pesos. This, for the celebration of his musical successes.

Guests who want to book will have to take into account that the house conforms to local regulations on Covid-19 and a document is needed that validates the vaccination and that the absence of the disease is demonstrated within 72 hours prior to entry. .

The marketing of Daddy Yankee and Airbnb experiences

According to University of Valladolid de Segovia, the marketing experiences It is the new booming trend. Saying marketing It is based on the experience of the consumer, maintains a relationship with him and moves away from the traditional practice of the marketing, the new relationship is based on emotions, feelings and thoughts that makes the consumer wake up with the product.

It is clear that Airbnb is betting on the experiential and sensory marketingchoosing to connect with the consumer through emotion, as Daddy Yankee’s property was decorated by local designer Stewart Rodríguez and 90 percent renovated for the occasion and is inspired by the artist’s greatest musical hits. , like Gasoline or Calm down.

This strategy of marketing sensory tries to break the barrier of audiovisual advertising and reinforces the values ​​and differential characteristics of the brand, in this case, Daddy Yankee. In that sense, the entire space is based on the personality, life and history of the artist, including his family.

A key point in marketing It is the atmosphere that is perceived at first through the sense of sight, and then completes it through hearing, smell and touch, and for this reason, the first person to make a reservation on the aforementioned dates and be the lucky, Daddy Yakee will welcome you in a video and with a playlist.

Airbnb is characterized by using the marketing of experiences and sensory to attract its consumers and has entered the homes of some of the most representative characters in the world of entertainment and even horror movies.

The marketing of experiences and sensory is managing to create new and attractive experiences for consumers, who are willing to explore the outside world after months of confinement.

