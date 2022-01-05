If you want to avoid fines of up to 1,000 when you are riding your scooter, the best thing you can do is comply with the following rules that will free you from any fine.

Scooters have become another means of transportation. The boom of these teams was a couple of years ago with the arrival of models with a good relationship between quality and price. Not having been with us that long, governments are still legislating and creating rules to keep the streets safe.

And, it is that, although they may seem like a toy; scooters are still almost on the same level as a moped. The speeds that they can reach are much higher than those of, for example, a bicycle and, therefore, you have to be very careful when riding a scooter.

The regulations to comply with may vary depending on each municipality, but there are certain obligations to comply with to avoid fines of up to 1,000 euros. The first thing to consider is the equipment. The bell, braking system, front and rear light, front and rear reflective reflector, plus reflective clothing are mandatory.

The electric scooters They are prohibited from circulating on sidewalks, pedestrian areas, crosswalks, highways, highways, interurban roads and urban tunnels. The maximum speed at which the scooters can circulate will be 25 kilometers per hour. The use of a mobile phone mounted on a scooter is also prohibited.

In addition, the DGT is developing a manual which will be mandatory for all users with scooters. And, is that, This manual will include the technical specifications of the permitted scooters. Thus, all users with these vehicles must have the certificate of circulation.

We will have to be attentive to the plans that the DGT has for scooters and all the possible new regulations that they prepare. The truth is that being means of transport of such easy access and with sufficiently high speeds, it is normal that it is regulated by the administration in charge.