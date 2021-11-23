There is something that has characterized Apple almost from its inception is that its products had many limitations when it came to repair. You could only change the battery, for example, taking it to an official dealer who sent it to technical service, or making an appointment at the Genius Bar in Apple stores .

The official spare parts of the brand could only be in the hands of the 5,000 official suppliers and the 2,800 authorized independent repairers, but lUsers could never get hold of the parts to repair them at home.

But now, as they explain to us from Engadget, Apple has made a historic decision and unique to the brand: “It will sell original parts and spare parts to users who request it, as well as instruction manuals to carry out this repair without having to go to an official store. “

A 180º turn that joins initiatives such as the one that Motorola already had three years ago and that will allow us to access official spare parts, currently screen, battery and camera, the parts that receive the most replacement requests.





Apple’s Self Service Repair

A total of 200 tools and components for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will be available, but only for the United States. By the end of 2022, the brand wants this novelty to reach other products, such as Macs with M1 processors: 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro, 24-inch iMac, and new Mac Mini .

This service responds to the “right to repair” movement, which has begun to have consequences in Europe, for example, which passed the law forcing tech companies to make repairs “more attractive, systematic and profitable, either by expanding warranties, providing warranties for replaced parts or better access to information on repair and maintenance”, as explained to us at Engadget.

And although this “Self Service Repair” from Apple is focused on people with technical knowledge, is a window that opens for those who want to change the battery of their iPhone without having to go to the store to do it.

They will begin to be sold through Apple’s own page and although it will be for the moment only for US users, the project will be extended to other countries in 2022, although it has not yet been confirmed that the geeks of Spain will have access to these repair kits.