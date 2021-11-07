Breast Cancer .- “Today, patients living with breast cancer and who are attached to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) will have effective and orally administered therapies at their disposal, which will allow a greater benefit in their care and monitoring of the disease.“Said the doctor Alejandra Platas co-founder and president of Doctors and Researchers in the Fight against Breast Cancer (MILC).

“The above is a light gap for people living with breast cancer, since during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, one of the most affected sectors has been cancer patients, since many of them have lived a delay, curtailment or modification of your treatments“, Stressed the doctor Cynthia villarreal, co-founder and vice president of MILC.

“As an example, last year we carried out our first survey on the situation of patients with breast cancer in the public health system. In 2021, we carry out this exercise again under the name #AttentionWithoutInterruption”Warned Dr. Alejandra Platas.

This survey was applied digitally to 129 women with breast cancer between March 2 and September 30 of this year. “We trust that these results will help us to collaborate with the authorities to close the gaps and take advantage of the areas of opportunity that exist today in the care of patients with breast cancer.”Mentioned Dr. Cynthia Villarreal.

Results of the survey # AttentionSinInterruption

One of the main results of the survey is that this 2021 still shows a problem of interruption of treatment among patients, and one of the main data is that 45% of the women surveyed indicated that their medication has been suspended, of which 60% consider a shortage of medicines as the main cause.

In addition, 47% of those surveyed also said that due to the disappearance of Seguro Popular and the creation of INSABI, there was an interruption in treatment. Likewise, in 2021 only 15.7% of these patients pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic as the cause of the interruption of the drug, a number that contrasts with 38% last year.

From the point of view of the affected patients, these are the main causes of the interruption of their treatment, however, on this occasion other causes were also pointed out, such as the lack of equipment and material resources in the hospitals or the insufficiency of the medical staff. .

This treatment interruption is not permanent. 82% of the patients managed to get back on track, although the times vary between cases: in 41.3% of the cases the interruption has occurred at intervals of 1 to 3 months; in 17%, the interruption has been for periods of less than one month; in 15% of cases the interruption lasts for periods of 4 to 6 months; in 15% of cases for periods of up to 6 to 12 months and, unfortunately, in 10.34% for periods of more than one year.

Follow-up solutions

“Many patients with breast cancer began to approach various associations to express their concern and detail the barriers they face in following their treatments, so now it is very important to make it known that a patient enrolled in the IMSS can consult with the doctor of her clinic or assigned hospital, what is the possibility that you will be prescribed any of the innovative treatments for advanced-stage breast cancer”, Highlighted Dr. Cynthia Villarreal.

Currently, in Mexico, breast cancer is the second cause of cancer death, with 6.9 thousand deaths per year; On the other hand, the growth rate of this pathology has been an average annual 4% (from 2000 to 2017), while the average annual growth rate of the population in Mexico was 1.4% in the same period.

“Since the disease has had a greater dissemination for its knowledge and prevention, the search for options for its treatment has also increased. In this way, the new therapies acquired by the IMSS show that interest towards the patient to offer her an additional alternative to conventional therapies”, Concluded Dr. Alejandra Platas.

DZ