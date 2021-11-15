Faced with high levels of stress, the body tends to obesity, as the Whitehall study points out. We show you everything that happens in our body and what they are the reasons why it is important to control stress if we want to lose weight.

Do you want to lose weight? First reduce stress in your day to day

Stress can lead us to inappropriate behaviors and alter the functioning of the body in different ways, contributing to a increased fat storage and lower energy expenditure.

Thus, it is known that stress pushes us to Choosing more caloric and less filling foods how are those concentrated in sugars and fats, making them more palatable.

Also, high stress levels can reduce hormones that produce satiety and increase metabolic expenditure each day. Therefore, we tend to accumulate more fat, we get less satiated and we burn fewer calories each day when we are stressed.

On the other hand, the very feeling of displeasure that stress causes in our body, leads us to look for pleasant foods. For this reason, when we are stressed we consume more dishes concentrated in flours or sugars, which are precisely those that cause the greatest (immediate) pleasure in the human body.

Likewise, when we are stressed we tend to downplay essential activities and we alter habits, such as diet, physical activity or even night rest, which can be affected by physiological factors due to stress and high levels of cortisol.

The bad rest of each night is one more reason why stress hinders weight loss, since sleeping well is essential for the metabolism to function properly and allow us to take care of our diet as well as move enough.

In the face of stress, we want more food concentrated in calories and pleasant, we move less and we spend fewer calories, we store more fat and besides all this, we cannot concentrate on taking care of our body and its health.

For all this, if we want to lose weight it is essential to control stress levels in the body since its presence can be a great obstacle to get rid of extra kilos.

In Vitónica | Seven signals that your body sends you and may be indicating a high level of stress

Image | Jumpstory