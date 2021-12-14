Wata Games, is a company of rare games rating and rare. It has a whole video game cataloging system. From how retro they are, to the state of conservation of the face. And it is that what is most quoted in the collecting market gamer It is not the game itself, but that the packaging is intact, that is, unopened. Wata rates games from 0 to 10 based on their state of preservation , encapsulates them in a methacrylate box and offers you to sell it at the Heritage Auctions auction house.

The NES is a console that creates an incredible sense of nostalgia, we all know that. Proof of this was the episode of speculation that we saw in 2016 with the NES Classic Mini, sold out in all stores and all on sale at Wallapop. However, that episode is nothing if we compare it with the world of the reselling new original NES cartridges unopened. A business that smells more and more strange and that is an open secret that it is a market manipulation.

What not many people know is that Wata Games charges a commission for the valuation of the games. Too Heritage Auctions it does so to both the buyer of the title and the seller. And they are not exactly cheap; they go to percentage. Since last August, these two companies (of which it is suspected that they are really one) have been being investigated for fraud.

The reason would be that, being judge and party in this matter, Wata and Heritage they would be inflating prices of video games on the collector’s market. As there is no competition at its height in this field, it is suspected that themselves they are running their own fraudulent buy and sell operations for hundreds of thousands of dollars. In this way, and thanks to the press, a false reality is created in which classic games are worth a million. So that? For earn commissions of unsuspecting poor people who come to Wata to value their games, as they will have to pay the commission in advance, whether their titles are sold or not.

How has Wata responded to these accusations?

After the creation of Wata in 2018, we have seen how a Super Mario Bros of NES was sold for 140,000 dollars that would be sold again months later for 2 million. There are dozens of operations of this type absolutely meaningless Well, despite the fact that a game has a rating of 9.8 on the Wata scale, we are not talking about objects with a short and unique roll, as can be the case with Magic or Pokémon cards.

To clean up your image, Wata Games has published a list on its website where they communicate the number of copies that they have analyzed of certain video games and the grade that they have established for said units. The top is a bit weird, because if we stick to this new methodology, the new games that are worth “millions” are titles that absolutely no one has in memory.

This is the list of fully sealed NES games rated by Wata Games. The list is endless, so we leave you the Top 50 titles that Wata has only had access to a copy.

Al Unser Jr. Turbo Racing

Auto Upturn

Bandit Kings of Ancient China

Baseball Simulator 1,000

Bingo 75

Caesars Palace

Castle of Deceit

Challenge of the Dragon

Chess academy

Chinese checkers

Chubby cherub

Conflict

Donkey Kong Jr.

F-15 City War

Ferrari Grand Prix Challenge

Final combat

Fisher Price: Firehouse Rescue

The Flintstones: The Surprise at Dinosaur Peak!

Gaiapolis

Galactic crusader

The Great Wall

Hell fighter

Hidden Chinese Chess

Honey peach

Hot Slots

Huge Insect

Ivan ‘Ironman’ Stewart’s Super Off Road

Jeopardy!

Joshua & the Battle of Jericho

Jovial Race

Jurassic boy

L’Empereur

Lemmings

Lightgun Game 2 in 1 (Tough Cop)

Linus Spacehead’s Cosmic Crusade

Lucky bingo

Magical Mathematics

Mahjong Trap

The Mahjong World

Menace Beach

Metal fighter

Might and Magic Book One: The Secret of the Inner Sanctum

Millionaire

Moon ranger

Ninja crusaders

Ninja kid

Nobunaga’s Ambition II

Olympic IQ

Pipe V

Poker II

