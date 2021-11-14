Until the second day of Good End 2021, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has received 165 complaints, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Volaris are the companies with the highest number of complaints.

Of the number of claims, 92 were reconciled, 84 of them in the same place of purchase and eight through Conciliaexprés, while the rest are pending.

The agency pointed out that Sam’s Club has 29 claims, followed by 20 from Waltmart and 12 from Volaris, a company that also had problems with Profeco for failure to ensure that hand luggage is not charged to users.

The main reasons for complaints include non-compliance with promotion with 48 cases, cancellation of purchase with 25 cases and failure to respect prices with 24 cases.

Likewise, the category of clothing and shoes registered 21 claims, that of flights and transport 18 and groceries 12.

According to an investigation by Tec-Check, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), registered 63,523 complaints in January and August, Walmart, Liverpool and Mercado Libre, were the stores with the most complaints in self-service money orders, department stores and online, respectively.

The importance of a good shopping experience for brands

With the competitiveness of the market, companies and brands face the challenge of attracting and keeping customers, who are increasingly demanding and with shared loyalty. In this context, brands have to create business strategies to attract customers or maintain their relationship with them.

When brands offer a good shopping experience to their consumers, the act becomes memorable and a deep personal connection is created. This is derived from the interaction in several dimensions: the sensory, intellectual, social, pragmatic and emotional.

According to the report “The Future Shopper Report 2021” by Wunderman Thompson says that only 59.82 percent of shoppers worldwide are comfortable using digital technology in the aftermath of the pandemic. The consumer does not want unsatisfactory shopping experiences, they are demanding and they want excellenceIn this sense, brands that do not meet purchase expectations face a great risk, being vetoed by consumers.

Giving the consumer a good shopping experience is taking care of the relationship with it and strengthening it. Sam’s Club, Walmart and Volaris face the challenge of improving their processes to avoid complaints.

It must be taken into account that consumers do not usually take risks, especially when buying services and especially when the result cannot be resolved.

