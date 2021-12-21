At this point you are probably thinking of jumping into the pool and getting a Christmas Lottery ticket for the Fat. Well, who does not bet, does not win, they say. But before picking up your wallet and heading to the nearest office, we are going to share with you the work of David Orden, a mathematician who has managed to reflect in a simple video how difficult it is for Gor to touch youdo of the lottery of Christmas.

The probability, as he explains himself, is extremely low. A figure that allows us to compare it with other more everyday and curious questions. We are going to review this work and how mathematics brings us closer to a much, much, more realistic vision of what surrounds us.

Indeed, that is the figure, according to David, that you win the Christmas Lottery. One in a hundred thousand. To give us an idea, David compares this figure with others referring to everyday and highly visual things. For example, with the drops of water that a bottle has, our blood or the seats of the Camp Nou.

A video is worth a thousand words

We invite you to see this short short that has obtained an Honorable Mention in the category of Scientific Dissemination Works, Scientific Method and Critical Thinking in the prestigious ‘Science in Action’ contest.

The decision to opt for a video, explains the mathematician for Hypertextual, is to give a complementary format: “Some will prefer to watch a video like this one, which is less than a minute long, but others may prefer a text to read in greater or less depth, depending on their time and interest. The good thing is to give both options, to try to convey the message to as many people as possible“Precisely, some time ago, the popularizer wrote”Examples to explain to your grandmother the probability of having El Gordo de la LChristmas ottery“on the blog”Figures and Keys“by km77.

As he explains in the short, the probability that you will win the Christmas Lottery is equal to finding a specific drop in a 5-liter bottle of water, a drop of blood in our stream, a specific seat at the Camp Nou or a specific heartbeat throughout a day. I mean, very, very difficult. If we made an “invisible” mark to a hair of our head and then we asked a person to find it, that, more or less, would be equivalent to the draw for the Fat Christmas. And how does one think of making such curious comparisons?

“It all started because a former student asked me on Twitter to explain on the blog the probability of having El Gordo. As a lot had already been written about it, it occurred to me to do something different and I began to think about objects everyday. Then I used the Wolfram Alpha tool to see how much one in a hundred thousand could be, until I came across some interesting examples.“, he tells us.

In this work, the professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Alcalá, comments on his intention to provide information with everyday, easy-to-understand examples. One more example of the work he does in Cifras y Teclas, the blog from which he tries to disseminate endless mathematical knowledge in a simple way, didactic and entertaining; for all audiences. “Mathematics is so present around us that it usually goes unnoticed and people only remember it when it thunders“.

“Disseminating about mathematics helps me think about the best way to explain it, what is useful for teaching, and it helps me to better reach other researchers, which is useful in research. So it enriches me and I have a good time. In addition, disseminating from a portal of the automotive world such as km77 is a challenge that forces me to make an effort to reach all audiences“.

How likely is it to hit something in the Christmas Lottery?

But of course, the Christmas lottery is not only “Fat”. There are many more possible prizes within the tenths that we can buy. However, let us continue in this line of realism and see what can we expect from our lottery ticket. As David explains, if we take into account that 15,304 are delivered awards and each number has 1,600 tenths (160 series), all of the winning tickets will be 24,486,400. It goes without saying that among these prizes are the withdrawals, the divisions of the Gordo, the second, the third, the fourths, the fifths etc. If we think that a total of 160,000,000 tenths are sold, the probability that we will win any of these prizes is 15%, which is quite a lot, well over 0.001% of the Christmas Fat.

In fact, these figures not bad at all compared to other games of chance and lotteries of the state. For example, the Quiniela, the Primitiva and, of course, the Euromillion. However, and as we said at the beginning, it is also true that whoever does not bet does not win.

If we do not try our luck, the probabilities that they touch remain at 0 with no possibility of change. After all, there are other possibilities that are even lower and that, however, have not prevented us from hitting the jackpot. Even if he is not the big guy from the Christmas Lottery.

For example, against all odds, we have found a solar system of five suns (despite practically zero expectations of finding it). It was also practically impossible to find the fossilized brain of an animal that lived 520 million years ago; but there we have it, discovered just a few days ago.

And, of course, if you ask the universe, it will say that it would never have imagined that a handful of molecules and atoms would form an entity known as life and capable of evolution. And here we are. So, yes, it is very difficult for us to win any awards, but why not give it a try?