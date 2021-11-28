This Sunday, November 28, the 38th edition is taking place of the Telcel 2021 Mexico City Marathon. The emblematic sporting event is making a comeback after a couple of years that the last one was run before the pandemic. Today the runners have left Ciudad Universitaria in search of improvement, excitement and to find the great prizes offered by the great Marathon.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum fired the starting shot this morning at the facilities of the University Olympic Stadium and through a message posted on Twitter, she started the sporting event.

“Mexico City opens the doors to life, celebrating the XXXVIII edition of the Mexico City Marathon is an honor for all and for all and we owe it to the will and solidarity of all citizens, we are the city of rights, the city that has it all, let us enjoy with joy and pride this sports festival that brings together the best of each person. Welcome and welcome to Mexico City ”, says Sheinbaum through a video shared on his social networks.

Welcome to the most emblematic race in Mexico, the # MarathonCDMXTelcel 2021. pic.twitter.com/qQxlNssh3J – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 28, 2021

The great prizes of the 2021 CDMX Marathon

In 1983 the great event that was previously called the Mexico City International Marathon was born and with the pandemic, the competition was held “virtually” to avoid contagion.

Today’s event has about 20 thousand Mexican and foreign runners.

Participants who underwent hours, months and days of training to travel 42,195 kilometers can be the winners of the multiple prizes that will be given depending on the categories.

In the first category called “absolute” there will be 10 prizes and in the categories of motor disability, visual and age categories the prize is reduced to the first 3 places. There will also be bonuses for breaking record times.

As for the absolute winners, the prizes are as follows: First place will get 550 thousand pesos, plus a Garmin watch; second place 245 thousand pesos, plus a Gamin watch; third place 180 thousand pesos, plus a Garmin watch.

From fourth place, watches are no longer delivered, but the sum of money is still attractive, 122 thousand pesos; the fifth place 92 thousand pesos; sixth place 61 thousand pesos; the seventh place 37 thousand pesos; the eighth place 25 thousand pesos; the ninth place 18 thousand pesos and the tenth place 12 thousand pesos.

As for people with mobility disabilities in wheelchairs, the first winner of the day comes directly from Colombia and the prize they will receive will be 61 thousand pesos, plus the Garmin watch; the second place will receive 37 thousand pesos, plus the clock and the third place 18 thousand pesos plus the clock.

We have the first winner of the day! Directly from Colombia🇨🇴, this warrior gets first place in the wheelchair category in the # MarathonCDMXTelcel. pic.twitter.com/mXQeBISaBw – Telcel (@Telcel) November 28, 2021

Regarding people with visual disabilities, the award is the same as that of people with motor disabilities.

The prize for the age category decreases, the first place will be able to take 12 thousand pesos plus the watch; the second place 8 thousand pesos, plus the clock and the third place 5 thousand pesos, plus the clock.

See more: