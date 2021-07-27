August will be a pretty strong month for Amazon Prime Video. Thanks to the international arrival of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, anime fans will finally have a chance to witness the end of the Rebuild series. Similarly, tapes like The Lighthouse top the list of new releases for movies. Thus, These are the new movies, series, anime and more productions that will come to Prime Video throughout the next August.

Films:

-To the horizon, August 1.

-Boss Level, August 4.

-Head Above Water, August 6.

-The lighthouse, August 8.

-Animal Cemetery, August 9.

-The magic park, August 9.

-Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, August 13.

-Evangelion: You Can (Not) Advance, August 13.

-Evangelion: You Can (Not) Redo, August 13. (13/8)

-Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, August 13.

-The snail house, August 20.

-Cats, August 22.

-The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, August 22.

-Pete, The Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas, August 27.

-UglyDolls: Extraordinarily ugly, August 29.

Series:

-Preacher, season 4, August 5.

-Cruel Summer, August 6.

-Modern Love, season 2, August 13

-Nine Perfect Strangers, August 20.

-Fernando, season 2, August 27.

-Enter the scene, August 28.

