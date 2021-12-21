Fan of El Rey? Then you can’t miss this documentary. A filmmaker is dedicated to traveling the US in the singer’s Rolls-Royce to visit the most important places and people of this music icon in The King (Elvis Presley).

Thursday, December 23

On Thursday we have a Swedish crime mystery film that joins the catalog called Vilsen and two documentaries to entertain you: Bikes vs Cars, on the advantages of the bicycle over the cars; Y Never die young, an experimental film about the complicated life of the composer Guido Peters.

Friday, December 24

Netflix has decided to throw the remains on the 24th (and that everyone manages the weekend as they want) accumulating the rest of the week’s premieres that day. Thus we have the arrival of the new Korean series Sea of ​​Tranquility, about a group of space explorers who embark on a dangerous mission at a secret lunar research base.

Also in the cinema segment, the little ones will be able to entertain themselves with Stand By Me Doraemon 2 while “the older ones” do their own with the Spanish 1000 km from christmas -in which by the way the sadly deceased Verónica Forqué appears.

It is not the only premiere of the day. The platform has reserved that day to launch one of its big bets of the season with Don’t look up. the film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, tells us how two astronomers go on a crazy media tour to warn (and raise awareness) of humanity that a comet is going to hit Earth soon. Directed by Adam McKay, the film is packed with familiar faces like Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett and many more.

HBO Max Premieres of the Week

This is all that awaits you this week on the HBO Max service.

Monday December 20

Today Monday you can already enjoy new episodes of Insecure (the 5 × 09), Larry david and of Harry Potter: The Hogwarts Houses Tournament (episode 4).

Tuesday December 21

Season 4 of Claws arrives tomorrow Tuesday with its first two chapters.

Wednesday December 22

Wednesday is a day with several launches (of series already in progress, yes) in the catalog. And it is that the firm releases episode 14 of season 2 of Robot chicken, the room of T3 of Selena + Chef, and the third of the great How to get into a garden (Landscapers). In addition, the followers of the specials of Acoustic Home You will also be able to see a new installment, this time dedicated to the popular singer Rozalén.

Thursday, December 23

A new episode of And Just Like That … (you know, the continuation of Sex in New York) will be available on Thursday along with the second of Hacks.

Friday, December 24

The series Dry Water, Station One (with two episodes) and B Positive (also with two chapters) can be seen with news on Friday.

Saturday December 25

Chapter 5 of season 2 of How to with John Wilson will be available on Saturday 25.

Sunday December 26

We close the week with episode 6 of Come on Juan, the fifth of T2 of Beforeigners (The Visitors) and the first season of Lost fagotQueer you are).

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday December 21

On Tuesday the film arrives on the platform Being the Ricardos, with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as protagonists. Directed by the famous director Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, The Newsroom, The Trial of Chicago 7), it is about a couple who will have to overcome great challenges as they face together a crisis that could end their careers and another that It could even end your marriage. Based on true events.

Thursday, December 23

Would you like to see some horror? So his thing is that you wait until Thursday to see TOntebellum. This American proposal, directed by Gerard Bush, tells the story of Verónica, a writer who is trapped in a reality whose mystery she will be forced to solve.