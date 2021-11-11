The Good End 2021 It already officially started at dawn on Wednesday, November 10, and here we have a list of the best promotions in Amazon. But if what you were looking for was something related to PlayStationSo don’t worry, we already know what their offers will be for these days.

By means of a new publication in the PlayStation Blog, It was announced that there will be a lot of discounted first-party games, both from Playstation 5 like Playstation 4.

By not having a direct store PlayStation To who MexicoYou will find these discounts in the different retail stores in our territory, so before purchasing any of these titles, make sure they are respecting the discount.

Editor’s note: Unlike last year, I think there were a lot of good Good End promotions this time around. Sure, it’s still unmatched by something like Black Friday in America, but at least it’s been getting better in recent years.

Via: PlayStation Blog