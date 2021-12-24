As every year, all design and fashion lovers are on the lookout for the highest authority on color worldwide, Pantone, to reveal to us what it will be, after its exhaustive searches for trends and movements in the different artistic currents of the world. , the color that will govern all areas of the design. For the next 2022 the surprise is pleasant, since Very Peri is the color you will see everywhere and with which your looks will receive an extra dose of energy.

Revealing a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, this color encourages us to open ourselves to a new beginning that left the long period of isolation, also inspiring andn the energy of trends in games, the growing popularity of the metaverse and the growing artistic community in the digital space.

With this inspiration, we have decided to take a look at the infallible garments that your wardrobe cannot leave out, making basic in this color the safe bet to wear throughout 2022.

Nike Air Presto Trainers





Like coming from the future, These Nike shoes are intervened by next year’s main color in conjunction with other colors that will undoubtedly attract attention, and the detail on the heels and sole make them a unique pair.

You find them available for 119.99 euros.

Nike Air Presto Trainers In Violet

Trucker jacket by ASOS DESIGN





An essential garment originally in denim is now undergoing a reinterpretation with this version of ASOS DESIGN where the metal buttons stand out, ideal for a retro air look with high volume garments.

You find it reduced from 48.99 to 39.15 euros.

ASOS DESIGN oversized purple over dyed western jacket

Only & Sons floral print jumper





Because there is no better way to show optimism than with a large floral print, this floral jumper from Only & Sons It is the living sample of a color in trend that we can wear with our winter looks.

You find it available for 32.99 euros.

Only & Sons jumper in purple with large flowers

Converse Chuck 70’s OX Sneakers





Speaking of basics that reinvent themselves over time, the iconic Chuck 70’s from Converse they let themselves be possessed by this striking color to make them the protagonists of every style you adopt and every step you take.

You find them reduced from 85 to 59.50 euros.

Converse Chuck 70 Ox Trainers In Violet

ASOS DESIGN t-shirt in horizontal stripes





Combining colors like lavender and green, this ASOS DESIGN t-shirt is perfect To add a retro touch to any look, it has a 90s vibe that we love for its relaxed cut.

You find it available for 20.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN oversized t-shirt in green and purple striped long sleeve with piping

Vans Era Aura Trainers





The rage left by skateboarding sports after the Tokyo Olympics still continues to influence the inspiration for street looks, and as it shows, the ideal shoes to conquer the city on wheeled boards, like these from Vans with their classic rubber sole.

You find them available for 75 euros.

Vans Era Aura Gum Sole Trainers In Violet

Knitted beanie by adidas Originals





To finish off any look with a trendy detail, we have this knitted beanie from adidas Originals with the main color and with logo detail, a perfect accessory for all your winter outfits.

You find it available for 25 euros.

Adidas Originals Adventure Beanie In Violet

Images | Pantone | ASOS

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.