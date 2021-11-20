Several Oscar-winning performers have had their stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today we remember some of them.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown in popularity over the years. Currently, it is one of the most important franchises in the film industry. So much so, that many interpreters want to work on a movie or series in the studio. In this way, said universe had the performances of actors and actresses who were winners of the Oscar, one of the most important awards in the cinematographic world.

The Oscar-winning performers who joined the MCU

Angelina Jolie

In 1999 she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Inocencia interrupted. Then, in 2008, she received another nomination but for Lead Actress for The Exchange. The truth is that Angelina is one of the interpreters who has just joined Marvel. Currently, viewers can find her in the cinema giving life to Thena, superheroine from Los Eternos. Could we see her in the future in a solo movie or series?

Anthony Hopkins

The famous actor received six Oscar nominations, due to his incredible film career. So far, he has only won two Academy Awards for his work on The Silence of the Lambs and The Father. As for his time in the studio, the interpreter gave life to Odin in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

Natalie Portman

Her time at Marvel has had its moments of controversy, but the actress is back for Thor: Love and Thunder, the new film that will be directed by Taika Waititi and where she will have a very important role. Before being part of this film, Natalie Portman also worked on Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Endgame (with stock footage). As for her Academy Awards, the performer won Best Actress for Black Swan; and received nominations for Closer: Blinded by Desire and Jackie.

Brie larson

Captain Marvel of the MCU got her first Oscar at age 27, due to her incredible performance in The Room. A few years later, she joined the studio with the role of Carol Danvers, where she had her solo film. He then appeared in Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi. He is now filming Captain Marvel 2.

Gwyneth paltrow

In the famous studio he was in charge of giving life to Pepper Potts, the CEO of Stark Industries and the love interest of Iron Man. In this way, he worked in several films of the Universe such as Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3 , Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As for the Academy Award, she won one for Best Actress thanks to her work on Shakespeare in Love.

Lupita Nyong’o

In 2014 he received an Oscar for his work in 12 Years a Slave, a film by Steve McQueen. She was immediately chosen to join Black Panther, one of Marvel’s most successful films, and where she plays Nakia. Very soon viewers will see her in the sequel to that film, which bears the title Wakanda Forever.

What other performer would you add to the list?