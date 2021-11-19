One of the high-end launches of the Japanese company has admirable specifications at a price that is currently not excessive . The downside is that you may not enjoy the new version of Android .

However, the smartphone list that have 4K displays. In fact, only Sony bet therefore in its terminals, although it is rumored that Xiaomi could be working on a new mobile with this peculiarity. Even so, here are the phones she has:

One of the last properties that we can find in the mobiles comes from televisions and is the 4K resolution . This feature provides the user with a screen with four times the number of pixels of a Full HD. This is produced in impeccable visual quality given the greater amount of detail and realism that it brings with it.

If for you it is not a problem, you are before him mobile suitable for playing any type of content thanks to its 4K OLED screen, be it a series or a video game. Nothing will be a problem for your Snapdragon 855. Although it is true that your battery lags behind, something completely logical considering that its launch took place a few years ago.

Sony Xperia 1 II

The next model of the Sony Xperia 1 brings back a screen with OLED panels and 4K resolution to dominate the high-end of Sony phones. The main change is in its battery, which gives the jump you deserve a mobile of this caliber.

On the other hand, this smartphone does could receive Android 12 in the future, since its launch took place in October of last year and came with Android 10 from the factory. So it is understandable to think that the new update will arrive. Its price is somewhat higher than the previous case, although around 600 euros.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Another Sony smartphone that hit the market Many years ago. But this is no reason to think that it is lacking in terms of performance, since, like the previous case, it has a fairly recent Snapdragon. Not to mention that Sony’s sensors are of great quality.

Unlike the Sony Xperia 1 does not have OLED panelsInstead, it uses LCD with 4K resolution. This will not prevent you from enjoying viewing content, but it will be a notch below the other device. its cost of almost 900 euros It is much higher than the previous ones and it does not have better properties either.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

This time we are facing the previous model that we have seen previously. As a consequence, this causes their specifications are worse, but it also introduced 4K technology on its screen.

Despite having been launched about four years ago, it enjoys a great performance for its Snapdragon 835, but given the price you can find it at to this day, it is not worth much.

Sony Xperia 1 III

This is something else entirely, since it is the latest model in the Xperia 1 series to hit stores. This terminal already reaches the quality ranges that are required of a phone today.

An OLED screen with 4K resolution, a state-of-the-art processor, a battery with an autonomy to match and 5G connectivity are some of the properties that this device boasts. Obviously, this raises its price to a considerable amount above 1000 euros.