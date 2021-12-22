These are the official Maguire and Garfield designs

Almost a week after its release in theaters, Marvel has finally decided to talk about the great secret of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we mean the appearance of a couple of characters that had already been rumored. Thus, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s official Spider-Man designs for the MCU have been shared.

This year’s worst-kept secret became official when Maguire and Garfield finally reprise the role of Spider-Man in No way home. Thus, the official Marvel site has shared the official designs of Peter 2 and Peter 3, better known as “The friendly spider neighbor” Y “The incredible Spiderman”Respectively.

While the return of these two actors has thrilled millions of people around the world, this does not mean that Spider-man 4 or The Amazing Spider-Man 3 become a reality, At least not yet. It will be interesting to see how these actors reprise the role of Spider-Man once again, but in Spider-Verse.

On related issues, it has been confirmed that Marvel and Sony are working on more Spider-Man movie. Likewise, these are the post-credits scenes of the movie.

Editor’s Note:

After hundreds of rumors and leaks, all of which turned out to be true, it was nice to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again as the Spider-Man that many of us fondly remember. The best of all is that No way home I treat them with the respect they deserve.

Via: Marvel