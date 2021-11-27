Today the Flow Fest 2021, a festival that brings together the best urban music and seeks to offer a unique experience with the great artists of the genre; however, certain objects to the event for the safety of all attendees.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez will once again host one of the largest Latin American music events and will bring together more than 20 artists including Ozuna, Farruko, Wisin y Yandel, Nathy Peluso, Mora, Bizarrap, among others. .

The objects allowed at Flow Fest 2021

Always when you go to an event, the fear of leaving valuable objects at the entrance is a constant thought, but if you are going to attend the biggest event to “perrear”, the Flow Fest announces on its official website that you bring certain types of essential items such as: your ticket , mask, official identification, and comfortable clothes and shoes to enjoy your favorite artists.

As for backpacks, you can enter with a maximum size of 30 cm x 30 cm and there is also the possibility of using fanny packs to transport objects such as cell phones, lighters and closed gum packs.

If you’re sick, prescription drugs come in, as well as sunscreen, e-cigarettes, makeup, and closed sanitary pads or tampons.

Coca-Cola Flow Fest published its security measures on its social networks and to avoid more time in the lines, it listed prohibited objects such as illegal substances, drugs, pets, chemical lights, LED gloves and pacifiers.

And the list continues with open female menstruation products, tin paintings, spike jewelry, balls, backpacks larger than 30 cm x 30 cm, outdoor food and drinks, as in all festivals so that consumption is encouraged indoors.

Following the dynamics of Vive Latino and Corona Capital, professional cameras are not accepted and recording cameras that measure less than 12 cm are accepted and GoPro poles are accepted.

Flow Fest, the return of massive events

With the decrease in infections due to the fact that 98 percent of Chilangos have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the epidemiological traffic light has changed, causing massive events to return, to boost the economy, the tourism sector, and the reopening of more sectors with a view to recovering jobs, indicates Salud Care Solutions.

One of the main aspects to promote the safe return to activities is to implement the measures that contribute to not getting infected. As for sanitary measures, the use of face masks is mandatory; There will be two filters in the first, your ticket will be checked and they will request a QR code and in the second, your temperature will be taken and if they exceed 37.5 degrees they will be channeled into a medical area, and as a measure of care for the attendees there will be gel dispensers antibacterial.

In case you require more information for your assistance, the website provides all the tools to get you out of any doubt and by means of “common” questions it tells you what is allowed or not. With the return of the events, it is essential that health is taken care of and security measures are complied with to guarantee a good experience for attendees.

See more: