With the world slowly reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the film industry, the season for major awards begins with nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This is its 79th edition, and the rapper Snoop Dogg and the president of the entity itself, Helen hoehne, have been in charge of announcing those who choose to be awarded in each of the twenty-five categories.

The feature films with the most nominations are as follows: Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, and The power of the dogby Jane Campion, with seven; The Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green, and Don’t look upby Adam McKay, Licorice Pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson, and West side storyby Steven Spielberg, with four. And, regarding the tv series, Successionby Jesse Armstrong has five; Pose, by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (since 2018), The Morning Showby Jay Carson (since 2019), and Ted lasso, by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (since 2020), four.

On the other hand, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and Charm, Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith, accumulate three nominations; the same as The Squid Game, the Hwang Dong-hyuk series, or Only murders in the buildingby John Hoffman and Steve Martin (since 2021), for example. Y Mare of Easttownby Brad Ingelsby; Secrets of a marriageby Hagai Levi; Y WandaVision, by Jac Schaeffer (2021), have a pair.

It may appear that the streaming with the most nominations In these 2022 Golden Globes it is HBO, which has fifteen. But Disney plus, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and those of Hulu, FX, ABC and National Geographic, it goes up to twenty-one. Netflix, meanwhile, have dropped ten; to Apple TV +, eight; and to Paramount +, one.

Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes in the film categories

Warner Bros.

Best Dramatic Film

Belfastby Kenneth Branagh.

CODAby Sian Heder.

Duneby Denis Villeneuve.

The Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The power of the dogby Jane Campion.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyranoby Joe Wright.

Don’t look upby Adam McKay.

Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson.

tick, tick … Boom!by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

West side storyby Steven Spielberg.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Jane Campion, by The power of the dog.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter.

Steven Spielberg, for West side story.

Denis Villeneuve, for Dune.

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza.

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Jane Campion, by The power of the dog.

Adam McKay, by Don’t look up.

Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos.

Best Dramatic Actress

Jessica Chastain, by Tammy Faye’s eyes.

Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter.

Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos.

Lady Gaga, by The Gucci house.

Kristen Stewart, for Spencer.

Best Dramatic Actor

Mahershala Ali, by The swan song.

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos.

Benedict Cumberbatch, by The power of the dog.

Will Smith, for The Williams method.

Denzel Washington, for Macbeth.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, for West side story.

Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza.

Emma Stone, by Cruella.

Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up.

Marion Cotillard, by Annette.

Best Actor in a Musical Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up.

Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano.

Andrew Garfield, for tick, tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza.

Anthony Ramos, for In a New York neighborhood.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast.

Ariana DeBose, by West side story.

Kirsten Dunst, for The power of the dog.

Aunjanue Ellis, by The Williams method.

Ruth Negga, for Chiaroscuro.

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar.

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast.

Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast.

Troy Kotsur, by CODA.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The power of the dog.

Best animated film

Charmby Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith.

Fleeby Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

Lucaby Enrico Casarosa.

Raya and the last dragon, by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada and Paul Briggs.

My sunny maadby Michaela Pavlátová.

Compartment No. 6by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland).

Drive My Carby Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan).

It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

A hero, Asghar Farhadi (Iran).

Parallel mothersby Pedro Almodóvar (Spain).

Best Original Soundtrack

Best Original Song

Dixson and Beyoncé, for “Be Alive”, by The Williams method.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, for “Dos oruguitas”, by Charm.

Van Morrison, for “Down to Jouy”, by Belfast.

Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman, for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Respect.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, for “No Time to Die,” No time to die.

Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes in the television categories

Apple TV +

Best Dramatic Television Series

Lupineby George Kay (Netflix).

The Morning Showby Jay Carson (Apple TV +).

Poseby Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (FX).

The Squid Gameby Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix).

Successionby Jesse Armstrong (HBO).

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Greatby Tony McNamara (Hulu).

Hacksby Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (HBO Max).

Only murders in the buildingby John Hoffman and Steve Martin (Hulu).

Reservation Dogsby Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo (FX and Hulu).

Ted lassoby Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV +).

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick: Story of an addictionby Danny Strong (Hulu).

American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affairby Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Sarah Burgess and Tom Rob Smith (FX).

The assistantby Molly Smith Metzler (Netflix).

Mare of Easttownby Brad Ingelsby (HBO).

The underground railwayby Barry Jenkins (Amazon Prime Video).

Best Dramatic Actress

Uzo Aduba, for In therapy (HBO).

Jennifer Aniston, by The Morning Show (Apple TV +).

Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight (Paramount +).

Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu).

Mj Rodríguez, for Pose (FX).

Best Dramatic Actor

Brian Cox, by Succession (HBO).

Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game (Netflix).

Billy Porter, by Pose (FX).

Jeremy Strong, by Succession (HBO).

Omar Sy, by Lupine (Netflix).

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, for Hacks (HBO Max).

Tracee Ellis Ross, for Black-ish (ABC).

Elle Fanning, by The Great (Hulu).

Issa Rae, by Insecure (HBO).

Jean Smart, by Hacks (HBO Max).

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, for Black-ish (ABC).

Nicholas Hoult, for The Great (Hulu).

Steve Martin, for Only murders in the building (Hulu).

Martin Short, by Only murders in the building (Hulu).

Jason Sudeikis, for Ted lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, by Secrets of a marriageor (HBO).

Cynthia Erivo, for Genius: Aretha (National Geographic).

Elizabeth Olsen, for WandaVision (Disney +).

Margaret Qualley, for The assistant (Netflix).

Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, for WandaVision (Disney +).

Oscar Isaac, by Secrets of a marriage (HBO).

Michael Keaton, for Dopesick: Story of an addiction (Hulu).

Ewan McGregor, for Halston (Netflix).

Tahar Rahim, for The snake (Netflix).

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, by The White Lotus (HBO).

Kaitlyn Dever, for Dopesick: Story of an addiction (Hulu).

Andie MacDowell, for The assistant (Netflix).

Sarah Snook, for Succession (HBO).

Hannah Waddingham, for Ted lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Billy Crudup, by The Morning Show (Apple TV +).

Kieran Culkin, by Succession (HBO).

Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show (Apple TV +).

Brett Goldstein, for Ted lasso (Apple TV +).

O Yeong-su, for The Squid Game (Netflix).