As anticipated in his day, the call Disney + Day offered numerous news about new and upcoming series that will hit the streaming platform over the next few months and even years. In the case of Marvel, the company started by announcing the return of X-Men ’97, a mythical original animation series from the 90s that will be rescued in 2023 with new episodes.

It was then recalled that the series Moon knight It will be released in 2022. Its protagonist will be Marc Spector, a vigilante complex who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder and is that mental illness will be one of the key elements of the series. For its part, She-Hulk showed her first images, the series starring Tatiana Maslany will feature Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk and Tim Roth as Abomination; It will also be released in 2022.

Ms. Marvel also recalled its premiere for summer 2022; The series will feature Kamala Khan, who will go from being a huge fan of Captain Marvel to one more heroine with superpowers. What would happen if? He recalled for his part that he will return in 2022 with a second season, while Marvel zombies production has started. In this series, a zombie threat may alert the heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Without release dates there were more announcements, because yesterday the return of Kathryn Hahn with her own series was also made official: Agatha: House of Harkness, being a direct spin-off of Scarlet Witch and Vision. For its part, Spider-Man: Freshman Year It will narrate what the Peter Parker of the MCU was like before meeting Iron Man in an animated series. I am groot is another animated series that continues to narrate the beginnings of the Guardians of the Galaxy character. Back to the action series, Ironheart prepares to introduce Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who will feature armor like Iron Man’s.

Yes, it will be released in 2022 Secret invasion, Samuel L. Jackson’s own series taking up his mythical role as Nick Fury. For its part, Echo will be a series that will arrive later to tell the story of Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero played by Alaqua Cox who will be unveiled in Hawkeye.

